New Paradigm Institute Citizens for Disclosure (CfD) UAP Transparency Pledge Campaign

Citizens for Disclosure mobilizes the public to urge Congress and 2026 candidates to support UAP transparency, oversight, and whistleblower protections.

This campaign is about whether elected officials are willing to stand for lawful transparency, congressional oversight, protection for whistleblowers, and preservation of records.” — Sara Nelson, Executive Director

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Paradigm Institute Launches National UAP Transparency Pledge Campaign

Citizens for Disclosure mobilizes the public to urge Congress and 2026 candidates to support UAP transparency, oversight, and whistleblower protections.

The New Paradigm Institute’s Citizens for Disclosure (CfD) today announced the launch of its national UAP Transparency Pledge Campaign, a coordinated public advocacy initiative encouraging Members of Congress and candidates for Congress to publicly support responsible government transparency and effective congressional oversight regarding UFOs, or what is now commonly referred to as unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP).

The campaign will engage all 435 Members of the U.S. House of Representatives, all 100 Members of the U.S. Senate, and congressional candidates in the 2026 election cycle. It will be coordinated through the New Paradigm Institute’s Citizens for Disclosure national volunteer network and supported by a new public call to action urging constituents to contact their U.S. Representative and two U.S. Senators through the NPI website and ask them to sign the UAP Transparency Pledge.

The Transparency Pledge Campaign is built on a simple constitutional principle: Congress cannot fulfill its oversight responsibilities unless it has access to the information necessary to conduct oversight. The pledge invites Members of Congress and candidates to affirm their support for lawful disclosure to Congress, preservation of government records, protection of whistleblowers, and structured declassification processes that protect legitimate national security interests while promoting public accountability.

The campaign encourages Members of Congress and candidates to support strong congressional oversight of UAP-related government activities, responsible and lawful government transparency, preservation of government records, whistleblower protections for government personnel and contractors, and structured, accountable declassification processes. The pledge does not require any particular belief about UAP. Instead, it focuses on the principles of constitutional oversight, good governance, and public accountability.

“Transparency and oversight should not be partisan issues, and they should not depend on anyone subscribing to a particular explanation for UAP,” said Sara Nelson, Executive Director of the New Paradigm Institute. “This campaign is about whether elected officials are willing to stand for lawful transparency, congressional oversight, protection for whistleblowers, and preservation of records. At a minimum, Congress and the American people deserve confidence that our institutions are operating lawfully and accountably.”

Public interest in UAP has grown significantly in recent years, accompanied by congressional hearings, bipartisan legislative proposals, and increasing concern that Congress has not been provided sufficient access to information regarding UAP-related programs and activities. The Transparency Pledge Campaign was created to provide a clear, bipartisan way for Members of Congress and candidates to demonstrate support for responsible oversight and transparency publicly.

Under the campaign’s structure, current Members of Congress will be invited to sign a Congressional Transparency Pledge, while congressional candidates will be invited to sign a Candidate Transparency Pledge. Signatures will be tracked through a public Transparency Pledge scoreboard, allowing constituents, journalists, and the broader public to see where elected officials and candidates stand on transparency and oversight.

“The Transparency Pledge Campaign gives the public a concrete, constructive way to engage,” said Olivia Cantu Monette, Public Advocacy Director at the New Paradigm Institute. “It channels public concern into a straightforward civic ask: tell your elected officials to support oversight, protect whistleblowers, preserve records, and commit to responsible transparency. This is how grassroots advocacy helps turn public concern into political action.”

Through the new call to action, the public is encouraged to visit the New Paradigm Institute website and send a message to their federal elected officials asking them to sign the pledge. The campaign is designed to build visible public support for a lawful, structured, and accountable approach to transparency on UAP-related matters.

About New Paradigm Institute

The New Paradigm Institute (NPI) is a law and policy initiative of the Romero Institute committed to full and responsible disclosure of UAP matters, government transparency, whistleblower protection, and advancing a more informed public understanding of humanity’s place in a larger cosmic context.

About Citizens for Disclosure

Citizens for Disclosure is a national grassroots organization of the New Paradigm Institute that promotes responsible government transparency and congressional oversight regarding unidentified anomalous phenomena.

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