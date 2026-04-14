Bulls-Eye Precision Plant Manager Scott Flees Launches Technical Initiative to Extend Lifespan of Custom Extrusion Dies

Scott Flees of Bulls-Eye Precision released a technical guide to help manufacturers transition from treating extrusion dies as disposable to maintainable.

Proactive CNC maintenance is the best defense. We don't just polish the surface; we restore the critical geometry, extending your tool’s lifespan and your bottom line.” — Scott Flees, Production Manager

BUCKLEY, MI, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the high-volume manufacturing sector, technical precision is the only hedge against rising overhead. When a custom die fails or falls out of dimensional tolerance mid-run, facilities are forced to absorb the compounded costs of scrapped material and idled labor. To address these systemic inefficiencies, Scott Flees, Plant Manager of Bulls-Eye Precision, has unveiled a new strategic guide for Extrusion Die Maintenance aimed at maximizing tooling ROI.While Custom Tungsten Carbide Tooling is engineered for maximum endurance, Flees notes that even the toughest materials are susceptible to the high-friction environments of modern production. The new initiative identifies three primary mechanisms of wear that production teams must monitor: localized thermal fatigue, material adhesion (galling), and abrasive wear on the bearing length."Shifting a shop's mindset from treating wear parts as disposable consumables to maintainable assets is the most effective way to protect the bottom line," says Scott Flees. He emphasizes that proactive defense strategies—including optimized lubrication and routine press alignment—are essential to preventing the microscopic cracks that lead to catastrophic failure.Protecting Thermal Milestones A critical portion of the guide focuses on "Thermal Shock," a common but misunderstood cause of carbide failure. "Tungsten carbide is incredibly hard, but that hardness makes it susceptible to sudden temperature swings," Flees explains. The guide advocates for strict pre-heating procedures to bring tooling up to temperature gradually, preventing the localized heat zones that cause thermal fatigue.The Risk of Manual Maintenance Flees specifically warns against the risks of manual, hand-polished maintenance on the shop floor. Aggressive polishing with rotary tools frequently leads to "bell-mouthing"—unintentionally altering the bearing length and ruining the die's ability to hold tight tolerances. Instead, he advocates for the sub-micron accuracy of CNC precision grinding to restore vital wear parts to their original OEM specifications.By partnering with a dedicated Carbide Extrusion Die Repair facility, Flees argues that manufacturers can safely extend the life of their inventory without compromising the final product’s integrity.This announcement supports the release of Bulls-Eye Precision’s expanded technical initiative for high-volume manufacturers. The Extrusion Die Maintenance Guide details the critical "Thermal Milestone Protection" and includes a downloadable infographic, "The Carbide Longevity Blueprint (PDF)," designed to help operations managers implement Scott Flees' 4 Pillars of Preventive Defense on the shop floor. For additional information on carbide die restoration or to request a custom repair quote, visit our High-Precision Tooling and Mold Making Website

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