Sweetwater and Music Will Launch National Instrument Fund To Increase Access to Music In Schools Across The Country

Innovative partnership awards music gear to 34 schools in under-resourced communities, helping educators establish school programs and unlock student potential

FORT WAYNE, INDIANA, IN, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Celebrating their decade-long partnership, Music Will and Sweetwater , the No. 1 online retailer for music makers, launched the National Instrument Fund to help under-resourced schools establish music programs. Music Will, the largest nonprofit music program in the U.S. public school system, and Sweetwater are proud to announce the 34 schools chosen as Fund recipients.Nearly 4 million students in the U.S. are without access to music education resources1. The National Instrument Fund is an innovative partnership designed to help schools overcome one of the biggest barriers to music education: access to instruments.“With the generosity of Sweetwater, we’re helping teachers across the country set up new music programs in schools where they didn’t exist, and expand existing programs where more students want to participate than teachers currently have the resources to support,” explained Mike Wasserman, CEO of Music Will. “Talent is universal, but opportunity is not. We are grateful for Sweetwater’s long-standing leadership and ongoing investment to help close gaps in access to classroom instruments and provide more young people the opportunity to become lifelong music-makers.”Over 300 schools applied for the National Instrument Fund, signaling the need for broader, industry-wide collaboration to close the gap. Most of the Fund-awarded schools serve communities facing socioeconomic challenges. According to The National Association for Music Education, schools with music programs see a nearly 18 percent increase in graduation rates and an almost 10 percent increase in attendance rates.“At Sweetwater, we know that music education is a powerful way to build students’ confidence, foster inclusion and belonging, and learn how to collaborate with others,” shared Mike Clem, CEO of Sweetwater. “These are life skills that every student should have access to develop, and we’re proud to play a role in helping unlock their potential and creativity through the gift of music.”Congratulations to the National Instrument Fund recipients, representing 34 schools nationwide:- Rosa Parks Elementary School – San Francisco, CA- West Grand Jr. and Sr. High – Kremmling, CO- Sunset Elementary School – Craig, CO- MacFarland Middle School – Washington, DC- American Falls High School – American Falls, ID- Coonley School – Chicago, IL- Dawes Elementary – Chicago, IL- McKay Elementary School (Chicago Public Schools) – Chicago, IL- Salamonie Elementary School – Warren, IN- Washington Elementary – Fort Wayne, IN- Norwell High School – Ossian, IN- William Penn Middle School – Indianapolis, IN- Wamego High School – Wamego, KS- Belfry High School – Belfry, KY- Downsville Community Charter School – Downsville, LA- Katahdin High School – Stacyville, ME- Woodland School – Woodland, ME- Hopkins High School – Minnetonka , MN- Shelby Elementary School – Shelby, MT- Manchester Central High School – Manchester, NH- North Dover Elementary – Dover, NJ- Monaco Middle School – Las Vegas, NV- Wauseon Elementary – Wauseon, OH- Central Mountain High School – Mill Hall, PA- Arden Elementary School – Columbia, SC- Johns Island Elementary School – Johns Island, SC- Albert Hill Middle School – Richmond, VA- Hardwick Elementary School – Hardwick, VT- Hyde Park Elementary School – Hyde Park, VT- Winooski Middle High School – Winooski, VT- Fisher’s Landing Elementary – Vancouver, WA- Chilton Middle School – Chilton, WI- East Elementary School – Jefferson, WIInstruments and music gear—ranging from electric and acoustic guitars to drums, keyboards, and sound systems—will be delivered to the 34 schools over the next month. The call for applications for the 2027 Music Instrument Fund will go live in February 2027.About Music WillMusic Will’s mission is to transform lives by transforming music education. Through its innovative modern band curriculum and a focus on aligning the music students learn in school with the music they have a personal connection to, Music Will expands student participation in school music programs and helps drive long-term academic, social, and emotional growth. Since 2002, the organization has provided teacher training, curriculum, and donated instruments to over 6,000 schools across all 50 states, reaching more than 1.8 million students to date, including more than 1 million students last year alone.The program’s roots go back to 1996, when Dave Wish, a classroom teacher in East Palo Alto, CA, began offering free guitar lessons to his students to fill the gap left by the absence of a music program at his school. What started in one elementary classroom has since grown into a national movement. By 2030, Music Will aims to reach 11 million students annually through its nationally scaled programming.About SweetwaterThe number one online retailer for music makers, Sweetwater is trusted and beloved by millions of musicians, audio engineers, teachers, band and orchestra directors, and podcasters who rely on the company to help advance their musical and creative journeys. From beginners to rock stars, music makers everywhere seek out Sweetwater’s industry-leading expertise, including in-depth product videos to inform their purchases and unrivaled post-care support. Headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and founded in 1979, Sweetwater Sound, LLC credits its four decades of growth to its 2,500 employees and its deep understanding of the profound connection that music makers have with their craft, their gear, and the creative process. Sweetwater is amplifying change through music and lifting up communities by creating, empowering, and caring about the music makers of tomorrow and today. For more information, visit Sweetwater.com.

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