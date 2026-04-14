Reality 2.0 Sweeps Three Major Book Awards, Affirming William Truax as a Leading Voice in Philosophical Thought

New book Reality 2.0 by William Truax challenges materialism and introduces Essentia Theory Reality 2.0 is available in paperback, hardcover and eBook formats on Amazon and major online retailers or www.Reality20Book.com

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- "Recognition from the Indies Today Awards, American Legacy Book Awards, and The Book Fest underscores growing peer validation of Truax’s groundbreaking examination of how reality truly works.”William Truax’s Reality 2.0 continues its award-winning run, earning a trio of new honors that further cement its place as one of the year’s most celebrated nonfiction titles.The book has been named Best Inspirational Nonfiction of 2026 by the Indies Today Awards. It was also selected as a finalist by the American Legacy Awards in the New Age Nonfiction category and captured second place at The Book Fest Awards in Nonfiction Spirituality, New Age.These latest accolades follow Truax’s recent First Place win at the Literary Titan Book Awards in the Philosophy category. Already a #1 international bestseller, Reality 2.0 has also earned First Place honors from both the Pinnacle Book Awards and the Firebird Book Awards. In his new book, Reality 2.0 (Blue Ocean Publishing Group, ISBN 978-1-947436-07-7), author William Truax introduces Essentia Theory — a “consciousness-first” framework that integrates logic, mathematics, and modern physics to explain the strange phenomena that materialism leaves unresolved.Watch the official book trailer: https://vimeo.com/1142116279 Rather than choosing between reason and belief, Reality 2.0 follows the evidence toward a worldview that is both scientifically defensible and personally meaningful. Truax’s accessible style invites readers who are curious about life’s biggest questions yet skeptical of mysticism. The book offers clear arguments, real-world examples, and a step-by-step exploration of how consciousness may be the underlying causality from which matter and energy emerge.Readers will find clear, practical takeaways: arguments you can defend to your toughest skeptic, classroom-ready language for translating complex ideas, and a coherent bridge between first-person experience and hard-nosed reasoning. Reality 2.0 keeps speculation to a minimum while showing how a consciousness-first model can clarify quantum puzzles, everyday decision-making, and the search for meaning — no mysticism required.At the heart of the book lies Essentia Theory, which posits that LIFE (essentia) — not matter — is the fundamental reality from which the physical world arises. This approach provides a rigorous way to interpret quantum indeterminacy, observer effects, and the mind-body relationship while remaining grounded in testable reasoning and plain-language explanations.“The purpose of Reality 2.0 is to offer a model of how the world truly works — without abandoning logic or lived experience,” said Truax. “It’s for anyone who senses that today’s scientific picture is incomplete and wants to see how the puzzle pieces fit together.”Endorsements from early reviewers highlight the book’s clarity and originality. “Rarely has an author explained science and philosophy with such informed clarity,” noted Grady Harp, Amazon Top 100 Hall of Fame Reviewer. Kathryn Picard, librarian and book reviewer, called it “a universal theory argued in accessible prose.”The launch of Reality 2.0 was exceptionally strong, earning #1 international bestseller status in the United States, Canada, and Australia, and charting across more than thirty Amazon bestseller lists. Its reach has been unusually broad, spanning philosophy, metaphysics, science and religion, chaos and systems theory, mathematics, politics, and social science, often rising to the top position in those categories.About the Author: William Truax brings a multidisciplinary background to his work. A cum laude graduate in music with minors in physics and philosophy, and an enrolled member of the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe, he approaches science with both analytical discipline and cross-cultural insight. Professionally, Truax has spent decades as a respected tax-law expert and researcher known for evidence-based problem solving — a trait mirrored in his writing. His work combines rigorous analysis with an open-minded search for meaning, offering readers a clear and reasoned alternative to both blind materialism and ungrounded mysticism.Reality 2.0 is available in paperback, hardcover and eBook formats on Amazon and major online retailers or www.Reality20Book.com For additional information and to request a complimentary sample chapter, visit www.Reality20Book.com For review copies, interviews, or media inquiries, contact:Scott Lorenz, Westwind Book Marketing , 248-705-2214 scottlorenz@westwindcos.com

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