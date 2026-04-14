JWX Acquires True Anthem to Give Publishers AI-Powered Social Publishing and Distribution Layer

Publishers can now take advantage of viral windows to grow monetizable traffic by up to 200%

We're giving publishers something no point solution can offer: a complete system that grows their social audience and converts that audience into revenue.” — John Nardone, CEO, of JWX

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- JWX , the technology company that empowers media businesses to connect their content with consumers across every platform, today announced it has acquired True Anthem , adding an AI-powered social publishing and distribution layer that helps publishers drive traffic and revenue from their best content across every social channel.With the addition of True Anthem, JWX now gives publishers AI-powered social distribution within its full-stack publisher growth platform, advancing the Transform, Distribute, Engage, and Monetize orchestration layer the company introduced in December 2025. The result is a single stack connecting AI-enabled content transformation, distribution intelligence, on-site engagement, and programmatic monetization, giving publishers everything they need to reach audiences wherever attention moves and convert that attention into revenue."Publishers with strong editorial operations are losing the distribution battle, not because their content isn't worth sharing, but because viral windows close faster than any team can act manually," said John Nardone, CEO of JWX. "True Anthem tells publishers what to post, when to post it, and handles the execution automatically. Combined with our AI video creation and JWX's monetization infrastructure, we're giving publishers something no point solution can offer: a complete system that grows their social audience and converts that audience into revenue."True Anthem’s AI engine monitors real-time on-site performance signals and social platform dynamics simultaneously, identifying high-performing content as it enters its peak viral window. Publishers have only 70 hours to capture viral interest in an article before that window closes, and most cannot act fast enough to manually develop the required new formats and distribute across platforms in time. True Anthem closes that gap by automatically determining what to post, when to post it, and executing distribution across Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn, Pinterest, and more, without requiring manual intervention from editorial teams.The result is measurable. True Anthem today serves more than 65 enterprise publishers across news, entertainment, sports, and lifestyle media. The platform automates more than 1 million posts per month, eliminates more than 100,000 hours of manual work monthly, and has delivered documented traffic lifts ranging from 20% to more than 200% across its customer base. True Anthem has achieved an 85% pilot-to-annual conversion rate, reflecting consistent, measurable performance from day one of deployment."We built True Anthem because we saw how much value publishers were leaving on the table when it came to reaching and engaging their audiences," said Chris Hart, CEO of True Anthem. "JWX provides that intelligence with a true end-to-end solution, from transforming static content into video, audio, and interactive formats via JWX Studio, to converting social traffic into revenue. This is the platform the publishing industry has been waiting for."True Anthem is the latest notable acquisition as JWX continues to build out its publisher growth platform. The company recently acquired Aug X Labs, the startup behind Augie Studio, the all-in-one AI-assisted video transformation studio, and launched vertical video. JWX also announced an agreement with QuantumPath, the agentic media planning and buying platform, strengthening advertiser demand and monetization outcomes for publishers across the JWX ecosystem.About JWXJWX’s mission is to provide technology that empowers media businesses to connect their content with consumers across every platform. We help publishers transform content into multi-format experiences, reach audiences wherever attention moves, and strengthen monetization in a fragmented landscape. As part of the broader ecosystem, JWX also supports streaming companies and advertisers with solutions built for how modern media is distributed and consumed. Learn more at www.jwx.com

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