Aker BioMarine to Showcase Innovative Marine-Based Solutions at NutraFood Poland 2026

LYSAKER , NORWAY, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aker BioMarine, a global biotechnology company developing sustainable marine ingredients for human health and nutrition, is exhibiting at NutraFood Poland, April 14–16 at EXPO XXI Warsaw. This year, the company will debut a redesigned booth highlighting its expanding multi-ingredient portfolio and evolving innovation strategy. Visitors are invited to stop by Booth K1 to explore Aker BioMarine’s latest marine-based solutions for active bodies and mind including Superba KrillOil, Revervia, and Lysoveta−together representing a comprehensive, science-driven approach to lifelong wellness.Aker BioMarine’s Ingredients Fuel an Active Body and MindSuperba Krill Oil promotes physical vitality through highly absorbable omega-3s, choline, and astaxanthin that aid metabolism, muscle preservation, and recovery, while Revervia offers a sustainable, algae-based DHA solution that supports brain, eye, and overall health across all life stages. Lysoveta, the first commercially available LPC-bound EPA/DHA proven to cross the blood–brain barrier, delivers precision nutrition for the brain. These innovations reflect Aker BioMarine’s commitment to delivering science-backed, sustainable nutrition helping consumers stay active, think clearly, and maintain health from head to toe.“We see a growing demand in Poland for effective and sustainable nutrition solutions that support both physical vitality and cognitive health,” said Leszek Golunski, Sales Director Eastern Europe & Nordics at Aker BioMarine. “As people increasingly connect physical movement, nutrition, and mental clarity across all stages of life, the idea of an “active body and mind” is becoming central to how consumers define long-term health and overall well-being. Events like NutraFood Poland give us a valuable opportunity to connect directly with brands in the region to share how our expanding portfolio can help meet evolving consumer expectations.”Live Discussions and Gold Medal Competitions Onsite at NutraFood Poland 2026Aker BioMarine will be featured in the NutraTalk conference program, where Goluński will present “Active Body / Active Mind – Expanding Opportunities with Innovative Omega Solutions.” The session will highlight Aker BioMarine’s capabilities as a manufacturer of krill oil and vegan omega solutions, as well as LPC based solutions. The session will also highlight Aker BioMarine’s innovative delivery system PL+, specifically designed to enhance the absorption of nutrients that naturally have low bioavailability.In addition, Aker BioMarine will participate in the prestigious NutraFoods Poland Gold Medal competition, which recognizes outstanding products showcased at the event. Aker BioMarine has partnered with FAVEA to bring a next-generation omega-3 formula for heart health and energy to life. This new omega-3 with Q10, hydroxytyrosol and vitamins utilizes Aker BioMarine’s PL+™ phospholipid delivery system and a unique cap-in-cap COMBICAPSsystem to enhance nutrient absorption at the cellular level for maximum effectiveness. Backed by clinical research and designed for daily convenience, this multi-ingredient approach offers a more efficient and comprehensive solution for supporting long-term health and vitality.Visit Aker BioMarine at Booth K1 during NutraFood Poland 2026.About Aker BioMarineAker BioMarine is a leading human health and nutrition innovator that develops sustainable marine-based health ingredients. By harnessing the natural, nutritional power of Krill and Algae, Aker BioMarine has a unique position in its industry by helping address global health challenges, such as Omega-3 deficiencies. The ingredient portfolio consists of Superba KrillOil, Lysoveta, Revervia, and PL+™, as well as the consumer brand, KoriKrill Oil. The innovative approach also extends into the spin-offs AION(reduce and recycle plastic waste across industries) and Understory(a protein brand). Aker BioMarine is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (AKBM). More information is available at www.akerbiomarine.com

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