Message Central Launches VoiceNow to Help Businesses Turn Every Missed Call Into Revenue

VoiceNow AI voice agents ensure every customer call is answered instantly, helping businesses capture revenue that would otherwise be lost. U2opia

New conversational AI voice agents respond to inbound calls instantly, around the clock, so businesses never lose a high-intent customer to a missed call again.

Customers don’t wait for a callback. They move on to the first business that responds.” — Sumesh Menon

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Every business loses revenue it never sees leaving. Not from bad products or weak marketing, but from a phone that rang and went unanswered. Research shows that 78% of customers buy from the first company that responds. A customer calls at 8pm, gets silence, and books with a competitor by morning. In a market where speed of response has become the baseline expectation, missing a call is not a minor inconvenience. It is a lost sale.

The problem is structural. Extending support hours means higher payroll. Hiring more staff adds cost and complexity. And in many markets with high-volume inbound economy such as the US and UK, customer expectations around immediacy have never been higher. The availability of skilled, customer-facing talent simply does not keep pace with demand. Growing businesses are caught in an impossible position: be available everywhere, or stay lean. Until now, those were mutually exclusive.

To close that gap, Message Central has launched VoiceNow, an AI-powered voice agent platform that answers every inbound call instantly, at any hour, without adding to the payroll. VoiceNow deploys AI agents that speak naturally, understand context, and handle the full range of high-frequency inbound interactions including answering questions, qualifying leads, taking bookings, managing service requests, and routing complex conversations to human agents when needed. The experience is designed to feel less like a phone tree and more like a capable, well-briefed member of the team. One who is always available.

The platform supports multiple languages, serving multilingual customer bases in the US and UK. No coding is required to deploy it, and Message Central continues to expand the language base regularly.

"Every missed call is missed revenue. Businesses today do not lose customers due to lack of demand. They lose them due to lack of response," said Sumesh Menon, Founder and MD at U2opia. "VoiceNow is built to ensure that every inbound intent is captured, especially in high-intent moments where timing is everything."

VoiceNow is part of Message Central's broader vision of building a unified customer experience infrastructure, enabling businesses to connect with users seamlessly across SMS, RCS, WhatsApp and voice. Voice remains the highest-intent channel in that ecosystem, where customers are closest to a decision and where the cost of a missed interaction is highest. With VoiceNow, Message Central is making it possible for any business, regardless of size or market, to be fully present on that channel around the clock.

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