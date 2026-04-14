Highvern and Permian continue strategic expansion with appointment of Anne Storie to Head of Funds Americas

CAYMAN, GRAND CAYMAN, CAYMAN ISLANDS, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Highvern and Permian (the “Group”), backed by Jacobs Capital, are pleased to announce the appointment of Anne Storie as Head of Funds Americas, based in the Cayman Islands. Anne will join the business on 20 April 2026, becoming a member of the Group’s Executive Committee and joining the Cayman-regulated boards, subject to regulatory approval. This appointment marks another important step in the Group’s strategy to expand into key markets and strengthen its position as a leading international provider of fund services and private capital solutions. It builds on the Group’s recently announced partnership with PANDOO, a leading Luxembourg-based provider of fund services and reflects the Group’s ongoing investment in talent and technology to support long-term sustainable growth. Anne’s appointment enhances the Group’s fund services offering for clients in the Americas, providing access to broad asset class expertise across the Group’s multi-jurisdictional platform. She will work closely with colleagues across the business, bringing together highly skilled specialist teams to meet clients’ increasingly international needs while delivering consistent service excellence. Anne brings more than 20 years’ experience in the global funds sector, with a strong track record of building and scaling fund services businesses across the Americas. Most recently she was Global Head of Strategic Alliances and Country Head of Cayman Islands at Apex Group. Prior to this Anne held leadership roles at Ashland Park Advisory and was CEO Americas and Group Board Member at Waystone. She has a strong industry presence and currently serves as Chair of the Government Trade and Business Licensing Board, Cayman Islands. Caroline Connellan , Group CEO at Highvern & Permian, said:“I’m delighted to welcome Anne to Highvern & Permian. Her deep industry expertise, strong client focus, and leadership experience will be instrumental as we continue to invest in our Cayman offering, expand our reach into the Americas, and deliver greater choice to clients across asset classes and jurisdictions. Following our recently announced partnership with PANDOO, Anne’s appointment is a further step in positioning the Group to better address the increasingly complex needs of clients while continuing to deliver the service standards they expect.”Commenting on her appointment Anne Storie said:“I am excited to be joining Highvern & Permian at such an important point in its growth journey, as the Group continues expand its presence into key strategic markets. There is a clear opportunity to build on the strong platform in Cayman and further enhance the Group’s offering for clients in the Americas. I look forward to working with colleagues across the business to strengthen our capabilities and deliver high-quality service and client-focused solutions.”

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