Xceedance Appoints Swapna Allapur as Global Chief People Officer to Support Next Phase of Enterprise Growth

Xceedance Swapna Allapur, Chief People Officer, Xceedance

Veteran HR executive to drive talent strategy supporting human-in-the-loop AI adoption across global insurer engagements

I look forward to working with Xceedance’s global teams to strengthen the capabilities, culture, and governance frameworks required to deliver AI-enabled services responsibly and at scale.” — Swapna Allapur, Chief People Officer, Xceedance

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Xceedance , a global provider of technology-driven business solutions for the insurance industry, today announced the appointment of Swapna Allapur as Chief People Officer. In this role, Swapna will lead the company’s global people strategy, focusing on building workforce readiness, enabling large-scale transformation, and strengthening the organizational capabilities needed to help insurance organizations adopt new technologies, including AI, in a responsible and disciplined manner.As insurers seek to move beyond experimentation and accelerate AI adoption across core operations, success will increasingly depend on deep domain expertise, strong governance, and human oversight embedded within workflows. Xceedance works closely with insurance organizations as a trusted advisor and execution partner, combining industry knowledge with technology-enabled operating models to help clients translate AI potential into real-world outcomes. This makes upskilling, leadership readiness, and change management central to scalable, sustainable adoption.“AI in insurance cannot be operationalized in isolation from domain expertise and human judgment,” said Arun Balakrishnan , CEO at Xceedance. “Our clients are looking to embed intelligence into underwriting, claims, and policy administration workflows without compromising accuracy, compliance, or auditability. That requires people who understand both the technology and the business context. Swapna’s leadership will be instrumental in ensuring our global teams are further equipped to deliver AI-enabled outcomes with the rigor the industry demands.”Swapna brings nearly three decades of human resources leadership experience spanning multiple industries and geographies. She joins Xceedance from Everest Group, where she served as Chief People Officer for four years, aligning talent strategy with business priorities.At Xceedance, she will lead initiatives focused on:• Strengthening global talent strategy, including workforce planning, capability building, and succession readiness• Advancing leadership development and engagement practices that enable high-performing teams at scale• Driving disciplined change management to support organizational evolution and new ways of working• Aligning people practices with business priorities, including AI-enabled transformation across insurance operationsBefore Everest Group, Swapna held senior leadership positions at Deloitte, Sun Life Financial, and other global organizations, where she led large-scale talent transformation initiatives tied to business growth and digital adoption.“Insurance is a deeply specialized industry where expertise and accountability are paramount,” said Swapna. “As AI becomes embedded into day-to-day operations, the role of people will evolve, not diminish. I look forward to working with Xceedance’s global teams to strengthen the capabilities, culture, and governance frameworks required to deliver AI-enabled services responsibly and at scale.”Her appointment underscores Xceedance’s continued investment in aligning talent strategy with the operational realities of AI adoption in insurance, where human expertise remains central to managing risk, ensuring compliance, and delivering trusted outcomes.###About XceedanceXceedance provides business solutions to the global insurance industry, enabled by technology platforms, advanced data and analytics, and the transformation of operating models through AI and deep domain expertise. With 5,500+ team members across the Americas, EMEA, and APAC, our technology-enabled delivery model blends insurance domain knowledge with next-generation technologies to deliver localized solutions and digital-first platforms. We empower 350+ diverse clients—including commercial, personal, and specialty lines re/insurers, mutuals, program administrators, brokers and agents, and Lloyd’s of London entities—to optimize non-distribution and non-capital functions, navigate market challenges, and accelerate profitable growth.For more information, visit www.xceedance.com Media Contact:

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