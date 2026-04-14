Sleeping Pal to Showcase Nursery Night Light with Sound Machines at ABC Kids Expo 2026 in Las Vegas

sound machine with night light

Leading Babies and Toddlers’ Sleep Wellness Solutions Manufacturer Expands our Reach for Distributors, Retailers, E-Tailers, and Wholesalers at ABC Expo

LAGUNA HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sleeping Pal, a leading supplier of Nursery Night Light with Sound Machines for Baby and Toddler sleep wellness, is proud to announce its participation in the ABC Kids Expo, taking place from May 13 to 15, 2026, in Las Vegas, NV.Building on the success of opening the U.S. office in Laguna Hills, California, Sleeping Pal will showcase its Night Light Sound Machine, Portable Rocker and Starlight Projection Device to distributors, retailers, e-tailers, and brands seeking high-quality, innovative products for the Baby and Toddler’s market.What is the Story Behind Sleeping Pal?Founded by Martin, a father of five, Sleeping Pal was created to bridge the gap between busy work schedules and bedtime routines. Martin designed these adorable white noise machines to serve as "all-night guardians," providing a screen-free alternative for parents who want to foster independent sleep in their children. Each animal-themed pal combines soothing light and sound to mimic the comforting environment of the womb.Why Choose a Sleeping Night Light Sound Machine for Kids and Babies With over two decades of manufacturing excellence, Sleeping Pal specializes in engineering solutions for the modern nursery.Our 2026 product line is built on four core pillars:1. Precision Sound Masking: Effectively neutralizes common household disruptions, from barking dogs to high-traffic areas.2. Developmental Safety: Engineered with parent-controlled volume caps to maintain a consistent, low-decibel environment safe for infant hearing.3. Sensory Optimization: Combines natural pink noise, soothing lullabies, and dimmable night lights to foster deeper, uninterrupted sleep cycles.4. Mobile Versatility: A compact, travel-ready form factor designed for the modern, on-the-go family."Our mission is to bridge the gap between parental peace of mind and infant comfort," said Martin, General Manager of Sleeping Pal. "By establishing our Laguna Hills headquarters, we are streamlining our North American operations to provide our B2B partners with localized support, competitive wholesale pricing, and the most advanced infant sleep technology on the market today."How Does Sleeping Pal Support B2B Partners?Our U.S. facility represents a commitment to the North American sleep solutions market. Sleeping Pal offers:Lowest Cost Advantage: Our massive production scale allows us to offer the lowest per-unit cost in the industry, passing significant savings directly to our B2B partners.Volume Wholesale Opportunities: Scalable solutions for distributors and e-commerce giants.Customizable Sleep Solutions: Innovative products tailored to the latest trends in nursery technology.Easy to purchase: We are listed on FAIRE at https://sleepingpal.faire.com , ready for bulk purchasing with free shipping and discounted pricing for new customersEvent DetailsBooth Number: Bayside E-F — 469Dates: May 13-15, 2026Location: Las Vegas Convention Center, NVSchedule a Meeting: Contact hi@sleepingpal.co to arrange a private demoAbout Sleeping PalSleeping Pal is a specialized designer and supplier of high-quality sleep aids, focusing on Nusery Night Light Sound Machines for babies, toddlers, and families. By combining charm with cutting-edge wellness technology, Sleeping Pal helps children feel secure and parents find rest.Media Contact:Sleeping Pal PR TeamTEL:(626) 900-0798Email: hi@SleepingPal.coWebsite: www.SleepingPal.co

sound machine with night light

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