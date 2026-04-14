Influential Women Showcases Lindsay Juliano, RDH, BSDH: Strategic Accounts Manager Advancing Dental Practice Success

WHITE RIDGE, CO, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bridging Clinical Expertise and Sales Leadership to Drive Innovation, Patient Care, and Operational ExcellenceWheat Ridge, Colorado – Lindsay Juliano, RDH, BSDH, is a seasoned Strategic Accounts Manager and Customer Success leader with more than 14 years of experience spanning dental operations, clinical practice, and sales leadership. She partners with Dental Service Organizations (DSOs) and key accounts to identify practice, patient service, and business needs, developing tailored solutions and leading implementation initiatives that deliver measurable results.Lindsay holds a Bachelor of Science in Dental Hygiene from the Community College of Denver and is actively involved in professional organizations such as the American Dental Hygiene Association, which promotes leadership and excellence in dentistry. Her background as a registered dental hygienist provides a unique clinical perspective, allowing her to bridge the gap between innovative dental technology and real-world practice operations.Throughout her career, Lindsay has built a proven track record of exceeding sales quotas, improving client satisfaction, and creating sustainable sales pipelines. She is recognized for her ability to identify up- and cross-selling opportunities, strengthen product engagement, and collaborate with internal teams to refine sales processes and best practices. In prior roles across digital solutions, dental operations, and practice management, Lindsay consistently delivered revenue growth, operational improvements, and stronger patient outcomes.Lindsay attributes her success to her expertise in strategic account management, customer success, and sales leadership, combined with her ability to build strong client relationships, identify growth opportunities, and align customized solutions with business needs while effectively leading implementation projects.Her guidance for young women entering the dental and healthcare industry is to persevere, focus on building strong client partnerships, gain a deep understanding of the sales process and customer needs, and consistently deliver value beyond the initial sale.Lindsay identifies one of the key challenges and opportunities in her field as advancing her career while continuing to expand her expertise and deliver exceptional value to clients. She emphasizes that a commitment to ongoing learning and professional growth is essential in today’s rapidly evolving dental industry.The values that guide Lindsay in both her professional and personal life include client partnership, accountability, continuous improvement, collaboration, integrity, and results-driven performance. Outside of work, she enjoys spending time with her children, traveling, and skiing, with an upcoming trip to Japan already on the horizon.Passionate about non-invasive, patient-centered care and operational innovation, Lindsay Juliano remains dedicated to helping dental practices succeed while advancing the future of oral health through education, collaboration, and cutting-edge solutions.Learn More about Lindsay Juliano:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/lindsay-juliano Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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