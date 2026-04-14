Employee Promotion Marks New Chapter for Rising Leader at Ethereal Consulting

Employee promotion at Ethereal Consulting highlights a rising leader’s journey into management, growth, and success in a new Rochester office.

FORT WAYNE, IN, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fort Wayne, IN – Ethereal Consulting is proud to announce another employee promotion that reflects the company’s continued commitment to leadership development and job advancement . Gildas Kodjo, owner of Ethereal Consulting, recently promoted Tomas Vasquez to manage his own office, marking an important milestone for both Vasquez and the organization.Tomas Vasquez is currently the owner of Ascendria Capital, a newly established office based in Rochester, New York. Prior to this promotion, Vasquez had spent about a year and a half working in Ethereal Consulting’s main office, where he developed his skills, gained hands-on experience, and prepared for a leadership role. His journey is a strong example of how consistent effort and determination can lead to meaningful career growth.Since stepping into his new role about a month and a half ago, Vasquez has experienced both challenges and progress. Like many new leaders, he faced a rocky start as he adjusted to managing his own team and operations. However, he is steadily finding his footing. His current sales performance is projected to exceed 120, showing promising early results for his office.Vasquez has set clear sales goals and long-term plans for Ascendria Capital. He aims to grow his team by increasing the number of team members in the office while also developing future leaders. One of his goals is to promote a team member into an assistant management position, continuing the cycle of growth and opportunity within the business. Vasquez is also working towards achieving an average of 150 weekly sales to strengthen the office’s performance.Beyond professional goals, Vasquez has a stronger personal motivation driving his success. Shortly after his promotion, he welcomed a new baby into his family. This has added a deeper sense of purpose to his work, inspiring him to provide stability and build a better future for his loved ones. His story reflects how personal and professional growth go hand in hand.Vasquez’s journey is a clear example of how the right environment and support can lead to meaningful progress. As Ascendria Capital continues to grow under the leadership of Vasquez, both he and Ethereal Consulting remain focused on achieving strong results, creating career opportunities, developing talent, and reaching ambitions.Ethereal Consulting is a business development and marketing firm dedicated to helping businesses grow through direct customer engagement and strategic sales solutions. Since its inception, the company has been committed to developing future leaders by providing hands-on training, mentorship, and advancement opportunities within its organization.Contact InformationEthereal Consulting111 W Ludwig Rd, Suite 106Fort Wayne, IN 46825Phone: (260) 918-0912Email: info@etherealconsultinginc.com

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