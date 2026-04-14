SECOND ANNUAL CONN’S SYNDROME AWARENESS DAY HIGHLIGHTS HIDDEN CAUSE OF HIGH BLOOD PRESSURE AFFECTING 1 IN 10

April 14th is Conn's Syndrome Awareness Day Dr. Tobias Carling of the Carling Adrenal Center Dr. Carling and the Carling Adrenal Center team operate exclusively at the Hospital for Endocrine Surgery alongside the surgeons of the Norman Parathyroid Center and the Clayman Thyroid Center. Together, they are the highest volume endocrine surgery pract The Hospital for Endocrine Surgery, located in Tampa, Florida, is the world’s first hospital dedicated exclusively to the surgical treatment of endocrine diseases, including thyroid, parathyroid, and adrenal conditions.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today marks the second annual Conn’s Syndrome Awareness Day, a national effort to raise awareness about Conn’s syndrome—a commonly overlooked adrenal disorder and leading hormonal cause of high blood pressure that affects millions worldwide. Despite impacting nearly 1 in 10 individuals with high blood pressure, Conn’s syndrome remains significantly underdiagnosed.Conn’s syndrome, also known as primary hyperaldosteronism, occurs when an adrenal tumor produces excess aldosterone, leading to high blood pressure, fatigue, and muscle weakness. It is a leading but often unrecognized cause of secondary hypertension, with studies suggesting that up to 10% of patients with high blood pressure may have this underlying hormonal condition—yet many remain undiagnosed. Common signs of Conn’s syndrome include difficult-to-control high blood pressure, low potassium levels, fatigue, headaches, and muscle weakness.“I estimate that nearly 1 in 10 people with high blood pressure actually have Conn’s syndrome—yet most will never be diagnosed,” said Tobias Carling , MD, PhD, FACS. “Too many individuals are living with hypertension and fatigue without realizing that an adrenal disorder could be the underlying cause. In many cases, Conn’s syndrome can be cured through a minimally invasive adrenal operation, often lasting less than 20 minutes.”Dr. Carling and the team at the Carling Adrenal Center operate exclusively at the Hospital for Endocrine Surgery, alongside the surgeons of the Norman Parathyroid Center and the Clayman Thyroid Center. Together, they form the highest-volume endocrine surgery practice in the world, treating patients from across the United States and internationally.Building on last year’s momentum, the Carling Adrenal Center continues its partnership with Any Lab Test Now to expand access to specialized blood panels designed to screen for adrenal disorders, including Conn’s syndrome (primary hyperaldosteronism). These tests are based on the same diagnostic standards used in clinical settings and offer individuals a more accessible path to understanding their health. To find adrenal and Conn’s syndrome lab testing near you, visit https://www.anylabtestnow.com/locations Conn’s syndrome is frequently misdiagnosed—or entirely overlooked—leading to years of unmanaged symptoms and increased health risks. Expanding access to screening is a critical step in improving diagnosis, enabling curative treatment, and reducing the long-term cardiovascular risks of untreated Conn’s syndrome. For more information about Conn’s syndrome, symptoms, testing, and treatment options, visit www.connsawareness.org About the Carling Adrenal CenterFounded by Dr. Tobias Carling, a global leader in adrenal gland surgery, the Carling Adrenal Center is an international destination for the surgical treatment of adrenal tumors. After nearly 20 years at Yale University—including seven years as Chief of Endocrine Surgery—Dr. Carling founded the center in 2020. Today, it performs more adrenal operations than any other hospital in the world. Learn more at www.adrenal.com or call (813) 972-0000.About Hospital for Endocrine SurgeryThe Hospital for Endocrine Surgery, a campus of HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital, specializes in the diagnosis and surgical treatment of thyroid, parathyroid, and adrenal tumors. The hospital is dedicated to compassionate, patient-centered care and is recognized as the nation’s highest-volume center for endocrine tumor treatment. Learn more at www.hospitalforendocrinesurgery.com

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