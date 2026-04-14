Kandi Burruss & Tocarra Jones Join Eva Marcille and Dr. Jatali for BTR Easter Takeover in Atlanta

In the photo from left to right: Barkue Tubman-Zawolo, Eva Marcille, Dr. Jatali Bellanton, and Robert Smith

The Global Fashion, Finance, and Freedom Platform Delivers Community Impact and Cultural Convening, with the 2026 Met Gala Edition in New York City Up Next

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- KANDI BURRUSS AND AMERICA’S NEXT TOP MODEL’S TOCARRA JONES JOIN BEYOND THE RUNWAY WITH Eva Marcille AND Dr. Jatali Bellanton FOR EASTER TAKEOVER IN ATLANTABeyond the Runway (BTR), the global Fashion × Finance × Freedom platform led by Eva Marcille and Dr. Jatali Bellanton, successfully activated its Easter Takeover 2026 in Atlanta on April 3 — delivering a day of community impact, cultural celebration, and high-level convening.Hosted at Belaire ATL, the activation brought together Grammy Award-winning entrepreneur Kandi Burruss and America’s Next Top Model star Tocarra Jones alongside a curated network of investors, cultural leaders, and changemakers. The evening centered on intentional dialogue around ownership, access, and economic empowerment within the creative economy.The Easter Takeover directly supported 100–150 Atlanta-area children and families in partnership with Meals on Wheels Atlanta, led by President Yolanda White. Curated Easter gift bags included self-care essentials, financial literacy resources, and gift cards — reinforcing BTR’s mission to anchor each activation in community development, empowerment, and shared access.“My wealth and success mean nothing if they don’t extend beyond me. My purpose is to turn personal success into shared access,” said Dr. Jatali Bellanton, Co-Founder of Beyond the Runway.The Easter Takeover builds on BTR’s expanding global footprint. In 2025, the platform activated at New York Fashion Week and Paris Fashion Week, establishing its presence at the intersection of fashion, finance, and culture. BTR is also developing The Table, an original content series captured during its signature dinner experiences, following emerging fashion entrepreneurs as they engage with investors, executives, and cultural leaders. The series is slated for digital distribution in late 2026.THE 2026 MET GALA EDITION — NEW YORK CITYBeyond the Runway’s next activation is its Met Gala Edition (May 2026) in New York City — an ultra-exclusive, invitation-only dinner convening a highly curated group of industry leaders, tastemakers, and capital allocators shaping the future of fashion, finance, and culture.This activation precedes a global slate across New York Fashion Week (September 2026), Paris Fashion Week (October 2026), Lagos Fashion Week (November 2026), and Davos (January 2027).ABOUT THE ACTIVATIONThe Easter Bag Giveaway(April 3 | Belaire ATL Headquarters)A large-scale community giveback in partnership with Meals on Wheels Atlanta, distributing curated packages to 100+ local families. The initiative blended Easter celebration with tangible resources across wellness, financial education, and everyday support.The Private Easter Dinner(April 3, 6:30 PM | Belaire ATL Event Space, Atlanta)An intimate, invitation-only dinner convening influential voices across fashion, finance, and culture. The evening brought together Kandi Burruss, Tocarra Jones, and a curated guest list alongside Eva Marcille and Dr. Jatali Bellanton for strategic dialogue on ownership, equity, and building economic power.NOTABLE ATTENDEESKandi Burruss, Tocarra Jones, Dr. Topeka K. Sam, Nichole, Rosena (The Biz Lawyer), Michael Sterling, Carter the Body, and Dora Din Whittley.ABOUT BEYOND THE RUNWAYBeyond the Runway is a global Fashion × Finance × Freedom platform led by Eva Marcille and Dr. Jatali Bellanton that reframes fashion as industry, infrastructure, ownership, and power — connecting creators, investors, and institutions to drive the future of the creative economy.The platform is produced by Barkue Tubman, founder of MBL INTL Group and Power WalkHER Global, alongside Robert Smith. Following activations at New York and Paris Fashion Weeks in 2025, BTR’s 2026–2027 global calendar spans New York (Met Gala Week), Paris, Lagos, and Davos. Its original content series, The Table, is currently in development.BEYOND THE RUNWAY | Fashion. Finance. Freedom.

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