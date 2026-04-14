Influential Women Highlights Crystal Kroeller: Transforming Youth Lives Through Leadership at Camp Rosenbaum

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Portland Nonprofit Executive Champions Equity, Mentorship, and Opportunity for Children Across Oregon and Southwest WashingtonCrystal Kroeller is a seasoned nonprofit leader and the Executive Director of Camp Rosenbaum Fund, where she brings over a decade of experience in program development, fundraising, operations, and community partnership building. Under her guidance, Camp Rosenbaum delivers transformative camp and mentorship experiences to youth from low-income families across Oregon and Southwest Washington, fostering confidence, resilience, and community connection.As Executive Director, Crystal oversees the organization’s strategic direction and daily operations, collaborating closely with the Board of Directors, staff, volunteers, and community partners to ensure mission-driven impact and sound governance. Her leadership spans fundraising initiatives, complex budget management, grant acquisition, and multi-agency coordination with housing authorities, schools, public safety agencies, and local organizations. Her career trajectory at Camp Rosenbaum reflects her dedication: she began as a volunteer and progressed through roles as Project Manager and Program Director before assuming the Executive Director position, gaining comprehensive experience in both programmatic and operational management.Beyond her nonprofit work, Crystal has served for more than ten years on the Civil Service Commission Board for the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, advocating for fair and equitable hiring practices and upholding the highest standards of public service integrity. Her operational and technical expertise is complemented by proficiency in a multitude of financial and creative platforms, and she is also a Youth Mental Health First Aid–certified leader, further reinforcing her commitment to supporting the whole child.At the heart of Crystal’s work is a deep dedication to equity, mentorship, and opportunity. She is passionate about creating programs that empower young people, strengthen communities, and leave a lasting positive impact while uplifting the teams and partners who make such work possible. Crystal attributes her success to persistence, hard work, and the discipline cultivated during her military service with the Oregon Air National Guard, combined with a steadfast commitment to serving children, families, and communities. She credits her growth to mentors, colleagues, and community partners who encouraged her to lead with integrity, compassion, and accountability, and emphasizes that her success stems from staying mission-focused, listening to those she serves, and the volunteers who serve the organization, and showing up consistently for her community.The best career advice Crystal has received is to lead with integrity, remain grounded in service, and continuously learn from those around her. Mentors in both military and nonprofit settings have taught her that leadership is defined not by titles or authority, but by consistency, accountability, and genuine care for the people you serve—a philosophy that has shaped every role she has held.For young women entering the nonprofit sector, Crystal encourages patience, persistence, and confidence in their value, even before attaining desired positions. Early in her career, she faced repeated “not right now” responses but remained committed to building skills and contributing as if she were already in the role she hoped to achieve. She believes that consistent effort, curiosity, and a willingness to serve create opportunities and that leadership often begins long before formal recognition.Crystal acknowledges that one of the largest challenges in youth-focused nonprofits is maintaining steady funding while managing seasonal, labor-intensive programs with small teams and limited administrative support. Yet, she also sees tremendous opportunities in building partnerships, sharing compelling stories of impact, and reaching underserved families. By emphasizing quality, collaboration, and relationship-building, nonprofits can expand services, strengthen communities, and create meaningful change for children and their families.Integrity, service, compassion, and perseverance guide Crystal both professionally and personally. She prioritizes doing what is right, keeping her word, and consistently showing up for those who place trust in her. She remains deeply committed to fairness, access, and creating opportunities for children and families while embracing lifelong learning, fostering meaningful relationships, and leading with empathy—understanding that the way people are treated matters as much as the outcomes achieved.Whether guiding organizational strategy, advocating for youth-centered partnerships, or mentoring the next generation of leaders, Crystal Kroeller continues to lead with purpose, compassion, and an unwavering belief in the power of access, mentorship, and support to transform lives.Learn More about Crystal Kroeller:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Crystal-Kroeller Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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