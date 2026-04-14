The Westminster Tower, a Boutique Collection of 30 Ultra-Luxury Residences in London, UK

Westminster Tower + Le Comble

Reginald Bouzy of Le Comble Presents Westminster Tower by LSQ, the Reimagined Riverside Landmark Redefining Elite Living in the Heart of London

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASELe Comble Partners with London Square to Launch Westminster Tower, a Boutique Collection of 30 Ultra-Luxury Residences on London’s River Thames.MIAMI — Reginald Bouzy, Founder and CEO of Le Comble, today announced an exclusive partnership with London Square, part of the Aldar Group, for the launch of Westminster Tower. The 17-storey landmark on Albert Embankment (SE1) has been transformed from a former commercial tower into an exclusive residential development offering 28 private residences and two penthouses, with completion scheduled for Q4 2027.Designed by the award-winning Manser Practice and engineered for sustainability by Atelier Ten, the project features a newly reclad façade and three glass-fronted crown floors. Every residence provides protected, unobstructed views of the Palace of Westminster, Big Ben, and Westminster Abbey — a perspective unique to this riverside address. Interiors include chevron timber flooring, bespoke joinery, floor-to-ceiling glazing, Miele-integrated kitchens, smart-home automation, and gallery-caliber lighting. The limited collection of just 30 homes ensures exceptional privacy.Residents will have access to The Westminster Club, a private suite of amenities that includes 24-hour concierge service, a state-of-the-art fitness suite, a private screening room, a residents’ lounge and reading room, and secure gated parking for select homes. The development aligns with London Square’s net-zero commitment by 2030 through ground-source heat pumps, intelligent energy-management systems, and high-efficiency glazing.Located moments from St James’s Park, Buckingham Palace, the National Gallery, and the neighborhoods of Chelsea, Mayfair, and Knightsbridge, Westminster Tower offers direct access to Waterloo and Vauxhall stations, as well as Heathrow, Gatwick, London City Airport, and Eurostar services at King’s Cross St Pancras. Residences are priced from $2,150,000 USD under 999-year leases, supported by comprehensive build and customer warranties.“Westminster Tower represents London Square’s ongoing commitment to creating exceptional homes that combine architectural heritage with modern luxury and sustainability,” said Adam Lawrence, CEO of London Square. “This project delivers on our decade-long expertise in British residential development.”The partnership between Le Comble and London Square positions Westminster Tower as a strategic addition to London’s resilient luxury real estate market, appealing to global families, entrepreneurs, and investors seeking prime Thames-front living.Le Comble is a premier luxury real estate advisory specializing in exclusive, high-end properties worldwide, with a focus on curated experiences for discerning clients.Media Contact:Anthony P.Chief Of Staff, Le Comblehello@lecomble.com

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