Raltron Introduces Comprehensive Line of Precision Piezo-Electric Elements for Medical and Advanced Audio Applications

We’re giving engineers a flexible platform that scales from ultra-compact wearables to safety‑critical equipment while meeting stringent performance and reliability requirements.” — Sasha Wolloch, President of Raltron

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Raltron, a global leader in high‑performance frequency control components, wireless antenna products, and high-quality audio components, announces the expansion of its piezo-electric element portfolio, showcasing a broad range of high‑performance components engineered for demanding audio applications, with emphasis on medical devices, IoT, Fire & Safety, and consumer electronics applications. Raltron’s piezo-electric elements are available in diameters from 9 mm up to 65 mm, giving engineers wide design flexibility from ultra-compact wearables to larger, high-output acoustic transducers. These elements support frequency ranges from below 2 kHz up to 9 kHz, enabling precise tuning for audio signaling, alarms, prompts, and feedback tones in critical devices.Manufactured with brass, nickel, or stainless-steel substrates, and with or without the third-wire feedback loops, the line is highly customizable with lead wires and connectors allowing designers to balance acoustic performance, mechanical robustness, and cost based on each application.Optimized for Medical and Safety-Critical AudioWith stable audio performance and tightly controlled capacitance (2,300 pF to 35,000 pF), Raltron’s piezo elements support efficient drive requirements and consistent SPL output. This enables reliable audio signaling in compact, power-sensitive designs including:• patient monitors, infusion pumps, dialysis and respiratory devices• wearable and in-home medical equipment• smoke detectors, fire & safety systems, and smart home devicesStandard Portfolio and Custom Engineered AssembliesRaltron supports a wide range of standard piezo elements, simplifying selection and accelerating time to market for customers who require off‑the‑shelf, well‑characterized parts. For projects with unique acoustic, mechanical, or integration constraints, common in medical and specialized audio devices, Raltron also offers highly customized wired assemblies with connectors built to exact customer specifications.“Customers are under intense pressure to launch next generation medical and safety devices faster,” said Sasha Wolloch, president of Raltron. With our expanded piezo-electric portfolio, we’re giving engineers a flexible platform that scales from ultra-compact wearables to safety‑critical equipment while meeting stringent performance and reliability requirements.”For pricing, samples, or to begin a custom design engagement for audio or medical applications, customers can contact Raltron directly through the company’s website or via their local sales representative.About RaltronFounded in 1983, Raltron is a privately held ISO-9001:2015 certified company that develops, manufactures and sells products worldwide including crystal resonators, clock oscillators, VCXOs, TCXOs, OCXOs, VCO’s, SAW and LTCC filters, ceramic resonators, IoT-ready antennas, audio components including buzzers, speakers, microphones, transducers and piezo elements, and RF cable assemblies and RF connectors. Its products are marketed through a worldwide network of independently owned representatives and franchised distributors.

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