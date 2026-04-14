Every Nature-Loving Mom Deserves a Birdfy Smart Birding Device that Connects Her Closer With Nature

The Birdfy Feeder 2 Pro makes the perfect Mother's Day gift. The Birdfy Bath Pro, an AI-powered and solar-powered smart “puddle.” The Birdfy Nest Duo, a TWICE Picks Award winner at CES 2026.

The smart birdwatching gadgets presented by Birdfy make the best Mother’s Day gifts for your nature-loving mom.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Every nature-loving mom deserves a gadget that connects her closer with nature. Such a gift not only helps her embrace the possibility of playing a different yet significant role, such as a bird-watcher, but also leads her to appreciate the relaxing, stress-relieving power of observing the natural world.

The Birdfy smart birdwatching products undoubtedly emerge as the perfect choice to this end. With Birdfy, your mom can embark on a fun and joyful birding journey. Each encounter with surprise avian visitors and each tap on her smartphone will make her day. With Birdfy, every nature-loving mom can seize the chance to be a birding enthusiast who enlightens the birding community, or simply a casual birder who bonds with nature and bonds with her thoughtful child, who gifts her the smart gadget in the first place.

Mother's Day is less than a month away. Grab one of Birdfy's smart birding products, and surprise your loving mom with these eco-friendly, AI-powered birding devices that identify over 6,000 bird species. On this special occasion, it is the best gift that says the simple yet priceless heartfelt message, "I love you, Mom!"

Birdfy Feeder 2 Pro

As a flagship product, the Birdfy Feeder 2 Pro is the perfect choice for moms who prioritize the functionalities of a birding gadget. It is also the best fit for moms who are never tired of pushing the boundaries of birdwatching with cutting-edge technology.

Since its debut, the Birdfy Feeder 2 Pro has been a well-sought-after choice among avid birders. With a dual-lens camera, it brings the world of wild birds to you in either a 1080P wide-angle view or a 2K portrait view. Its portrait lens can deftly auto-track and zoom in on each individual feathered friend. The 2K lens can also capture stunning avian visits in slow motion. This model even comes with free access to AI features, ensuring there is no need for an extra subscription.

Birdfy Bath Pro

There is always a must-have gift for moms who revel in exploring ingenious innovations, especially those who are keen on creating a backyard with a touch of high tech. The best choice on such a gift list is the Birdfy Bath Pro, an AI-powered and solar-powered smart “puddle.”

As an all-mighty, bird-friendly innovation, the Birdfy Bath Pro delivers the ultimate birdwatching experience. Like the Feeder 2 Pro, the Bath Pro has a built-in dual-lens camera that enables real-time views and recordings of memorable avian visits. All splashy moments can be captured by a standard wide-angle lens and an auto-tracking 2K portrait lens. Tech-loving moms can even savor and replay every captivating moment of feathered friends in slow motion.

The Birdfy Bath Pro won the CES 2026 Best of Innovation Award and was named a special mention on TIME's Best Inventions list of 2025.

Birdfy Nest Duo

For moms, nothing is more reminiscent and relatable than watching wild birds nursing their own hatchlings and fledglings. Now with smart birdhouses, every mom can experience the magic of nature on their doorstep and get empowered by witnessing the hatching of baby birds and the first flight of fledglings.

Among Birdfy's offerings, the Birdfy Nest Duo stands out as the most versatile birdhouse with powerful capabilities for smart birdwatching. With an advanced dual-camera system, this AI-powered birdhouse offers a rare, dual perspective on life’s beginnings. All nature-loving moms can now watch tender moments of wild birds nesting inside the cozy birdhouse, and witness every happy arrival of visiting avian friends.

The Birdfy Nest Duo pocketed the TWICE Picks Award at CES 2026.

About Birdfy

Birdfy — a leading innovator in smart birdwatching solutions — has gained momentum in creating impactful, cutting-edge smart products to redefine the birdwatching landscape since 2020. Tailored for bird lovers of all levels, it offers a wide range of product lines, including smart bird feeders, bird baths, birdhouses, and other accessories. A Birdfy smart birding device makes the perfect Mother's Day gift, because it delivers the ultimate birdwatching experience that reshapes every nature-loving mom's daily life.

Birdfy products at Birdfy.com:

Mother's Day Sale: https://www.birdfy.com/pages/mothers-day-sale

Birdfy Feeder 2 Pro: https://www.birdfy.com/products/birdfy-feeder-2-pro

Birdfy Bath Pro With Stand: https://www.birdfy.com/products/birdfy-bath-pro-with-stand

Birdfy Nest Duo: https://www.birdfy.com/collections/bird-house/products/birdfy-nest-duo

Birdfy products on Amazon:

Birdfy Feeder 2 Pro: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0DJ6RY991

Birdfy Bath Pro With Stand: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0DS4Q6J53

Birdfy Nest Duo: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0F3HZS2SL

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