“Solidary Film Festival on National Security” to be held from April to May offering complimentary tickets for screenings to the public

MACAU, April 14 - The “Solidary Film Festival on National Security” (hereinafter referred to as the “Film Festival”), jointly organised by the Government of the Macao Special Administrative Region and the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the Macao SAR, will be held from 15 April to 10 May. Seven films centred on national security will be screened. A limited number of complimentary tickets will be distributed to the public three days prior to each screening on a first-come, first-served basis.

The Film Festival will hold a special screening event on 15 April, followed by seven public screenings in four cinemas in Macao and Taipa. Various local associations, higher education institutions and non-tertiary schools will be invited to attend the screenings, with the aim of promoting national security awareness among the public, fully implementing the “A Holistic Approach to National Security”, upholding the core values of loving the country and loving Macao, and showcasing the successful practice of the principle “One Country, Two Systems”. To encourage the public’s participation, some seats will be reserved for the public at each screening from 18 April to 10 May. Interested parties are welcome to collect complimentary tickets at the screening venue three days prior to each screening. Each person may collect a maximum of two tickets per screening. Distribution is on a first-come, first-served basis, subject to availability.

For enquiries, please contact Ms. Cheong, staff member of the Cultural Affairs Bureau, through tel. no. 8399 6291 during office hours.

Details of the film screenings of the Film Festival: