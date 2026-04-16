BLUETTI Launches FridgePower on Kickstarter to Address Rising Power Outages in Canada

BLUETTI Debuts FridgePower on Kickstarter, a Refrigerator Backup Solution for Canada’s Rising Power Outages

Ultra-slim home battery designed to keep refrigerators running; limited super early bird offers now available

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BLUETTI , a global clean energy solutions provider, has officially launched FridgePower on Kickstarter, introducing an ultra-slim home battery backup system designed specifically for refrigerators.Across Canada, the increasing frequency of extreme weather events—including winter storms, blizzards, spring flooding, and summer wildfires—has contributed to more frequent and prolonged power outages. These disruptions often lead to food spoilage, loss of essential supplies, and additional financial burden for households.FridgePower is positioned as a practical and space-efficient solution to address these challenges, focusing on maintaining refrigerator operation during outages and supporting essential household devices.Designed for a wide range of residential settings, FridgePower is suitable for detached homes, apartments, and condominiums, as well as rental properties where permanent backup systems may not be feasible. In addition to refrigerators and freezers, the system can support devices such as Wi-Fi routers, CPAP machines, and aquariums, helping maintain basic household functionality during power disruptions.With a thickness of just 2.95 inches (75mm), FridgePower features an ultra-slim form factor that allows flexible placement within modern living spaces. It can be positioned beside or behind refrigerators, installed within narrow gaps, or mounted on walls, making it particularly well suited for compact kitchens and apartments.In terms of performance, FridgePower offers a capacity of 2,016Wh and an output of 1,800W, enabling it to power a standard refrigerator for over 21 hours. The system also supports expansion with up to three additional battery modules, reaching a total capacity of 8,064Wh for extended backup duration. With an idle power consumption of just 4W, FridgePower is designed to improve energy efficiency and reduce power loss during standby operation.FridgePower integrates intelligent energy management features, including a UPS switchover time of under 10 milliseconds to ensure continuous power supply during outages. Additional functions include weather-based pre-charging, real-time system notifications, and remote control via a mobile application, enabling proactive energy management in response to changing conditions.The system is designed to meet key North American safety standards and is certified under UL 1778 for uninterruptible power supply systems and UL 1741 for inverter and distributed energy resources. These certifications indicate compliance with recognized safety and performance requirements for residential backup power applications in both Canada and the United States.FridgePower is now live on Kickstarter, with limited early bird offers available. The main unit FridgePower+BlueCell200 is offered at a super early bird price for the first 200 units, alongside special pricing for the BlueCell 200 expansion battery and the Display 1 smart screen. All early bird offers are available on a first-come, first-served basis.About BLUETTIFounded in 2013, BLUETTI has developed into a technology pioneer in clean energy, specializing in innovative portable power stations and home battery backup solutions. With a commitment to sustainable energy storage and a growing portfolio of proprietary technologies, BLUETTI empowers millions of users across 120+ countries to live independent, energy-resilient lives.

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