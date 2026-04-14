Former Adani Total Gas Leader Mahesh Mistry Joins Crave InfoTech to Drive Strategic Growth and Transformation

Crave InfoTech Welcomes Mahesh Mistry, Former Adani Total Gas Leader, to Drive Strategic Consulting and Transformation

Mahesh Mistry, former Adani Total Gas leader, joins Crave InfoTech to drive strategic growth and transformation across SAP and AI.

Mahesh brings clarity, experience, and a strong outcome-driven mindset. He will play a key role in shaping our next phase of growth.” — Shrikant Nistane, CEO of Crave InfoTech

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Crave InfoTech today announced the appointment of Mahesh Mistry, a seasoned techno-functional IT leader with over three decades of experience, as Strategic Advisor. His appointment marks a significant step in strengthening the company’s strategic consulting capabilities and accelerating value-driven digital transformation for global clients.Mahesh Mistry brings over three decades of experience helping organizations translate business goals into measurable outcomes through technology. Most recently, at Adani Total Gas Ltd., he played a key role in driving enterprise-wide transformation—enhancing operational efficiency, enabling scalable digital platforms, and delivering seamless customer experiences at scale. His leadership helped build a strong foundation for data-driven decision-making, automation, and sustainable growth across complex, high-growth environments.He has a strong track record of using technology to drive business outcomes—improving efficiency, enabling better decision-making, and enhancing customer experience. His work on customer-focused digital platforms at Adani Total Gas earned him the prestigious IDG CIO100 Award.“Mahesh brings clarity, experience, and a strong outcome-driven mindset,” said Shrikant Nistane, CEO of Crave InfoTech. “He will play a key role in shaping our next phase of growth.”At Crave InfoTech, Mistry will focus on positioning the organization as a strategic partner to enterprises navigating transformation. He will work closely with clients to solve complex business challenges, unlock measurable value, and build scalable, future-ready technology landscapes.“Crave InfoTech stands out for its ability to combine deep expertise with a clear focus on business outcomes,” said Mahesh Mistry. “I see a strong opportunity to work with clients to translate strategy into execution and drive real, measurable impact”Accelerating the Next Phase of GrowthMistry pointed to a clear shift in the SAP ecosystem, toward cloud-first, clean core strategies, the growing role of SAP Business Technology Platform (BTP), and the rise of data and AI-driven innovation. He sees Crave InfoTech well-positioned to lead here, backed by its strong AI product portfolio and integration capabilities.With this appointment, Crave InfoTech continues to invest in leadership that combines domain expertise, execution excellence, and a clear focus on delivering measurable business outcomes.About Crave InfoTechCrave InfoTech is a global SAP partner with over 18 years of expertise in automation, integration, and clean core modernization. Its AI-led portfolio includes solutions such as CoreAssess.AI, AccessHub.AI, and IntegrateHub, along with digital supply chain, SAP GTS, and SAP BTP extensibility solutions. Headquartered in New Jersey, Crave InfoTech delivers global implementations that help enterprises modernize faster, reduce complexity, and operate with intelligence at scale.

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