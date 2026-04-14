STIGA Secures Triple Victory at the iF Design Award 2026 for Its Robotic Innovations and Digital Experience

CASTELFRANCO VENETO, ITALY, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- STIGA , leading manufacturer of garden care machinery and equipment, is proud to announce that it has been honoured with three prestigious iF DESIGN AWARD 2026 titles across its latest product range. The iF DESIGN AWARD, a global benchmark for outstanding design excellence, brings recognition to STIGA’s new range of Autonomous Robot Mowers with Vista Technology, the professional robotic workmate APX Pro and the smart gardening application STIGA.GO App . This triple acknowledgement further underscores STIGA’s unwavering commitment to blending cutting-edge innovation with superior design.Excellence in Robotic InnovationsSTIGA Robot Mowers with Vista Technology and the APX Pro were both recognised in the Product Design and Garden categories for their innovative design and the seamless integration of artificial intelligence and user-centric engineering.STIGA autonomous robot lawn mowers stood out for their fusion of technology and aesthetics. The use of sophisticated materials, precise detailing, and a clean colour palette creates a sense of modern elegance that strengthens brand identity. Central to this device is Vista Technology—a proprietary, AI-driven onboard camera system designed and developed by STIGA. The 4K camera is integrated flawlessly into the machine’s body, while a floating cover provides both visual lightness and enhanced safety. This system enables the robots to “see” and react to their surroundings, ensuring real-time obstacle detection and precise lawn management across a range of eight models, covering areas from 600 to 14,000 m². Compact yet robust and agile, APX Pro embodies the essence of functional design applied to professional use. For the maintenance of extensive green spaces such as public parks and sports fields, the STIGA APX Pro distinguished itself as an avant-garde battery-powered, autonomous solution for land care management. The design architecture is built upon two distinct pillars—Power and Intelligence. Driven by AI, the machine integrates STIGA Vista Technology with a sophisticated sensor suite, including GPS-RTK, LiDAR, ultrasonic sensors, and gyroscope fusion. Combined with STIGA’s patented Active Guidance System, this ensures seamless autonomous navigation even in the most complex terrains. Control and functionalities are managed via the STIGA.GO App.A New Standard in the Digital ExperienceSTIGA.GO App – recently honoured with the Red Dot Design Award 2025 – was also awarded by iF jury in the Branding & Communication Design and Apps/Software categories. The app enables full remote control of STIGA’s extensive range of mowers – including Robot Mowers with Vista Technology and APX Pro – from setup and zone management to real-time monitoring and predictive maintenance in a user-friendly, accessible way. Thanks to its intuitive interface and connectivity, STIGA.GO is more than an app: it is a digital extension of the gardening experience.This year’s iF DESIGN AWARD saw over 10,000 submissions from 68 countries, which underlines the highly competitive nature and significance of this award. Securing three titles distinguishes STIGA as a frontrunner in the industry, proving that the company's products are among the most outstanding designs in their field. This recognition underscores a commitment to merging high-tier technology with solutions that truly enhance the gardening experience. Moving forward, STIGA remains dedicated to pushing the boundaries of user-centric innovation and battery-powered and autonomous technologies.Further information on the award-winning STIGA products can be found on the official ifdesign.com website under “Winners & iF Ranking” ( https://ifdesign.com/en/winner-ranking/winner-overview?awardId=2&find=stiga&sort=random&yearId=0 About STIGA GroupSTIGA Group ranks among the leading European manufacturers and distributors of garden machinery and equipment. The Group consists of five brands, which together represent over 90 years of experience in the industry: in addition to the premium brand Stiga, the Group includes the brands Alpina, Mountfield, Castelgarden, and Atco. STIGA Group sells more than one million gardening machines every year and operates in 87 countries worldwide; with a workforce of more than 1,300 people, STIGA has three production plants: one in Castelfranco Veneto (Treviso, Italy), one in Slovakia, and one in China. The Group also has 15 sales offices throughout Europe. www.stiga.com About the iF DESIGN AWARDSince 1954, the iF DESIGN AWARD has been a globally recognised benchmark of design excellence. The iF Design brand is internationally established as a symbol of outstanding design achievement, with the iF DESIGN AWARD regarded as one of the most important design honours in the world. It honours design achievements in all disciplines: product, packaging, branding & communication, service design, architecture and interior architecture, user experience (UX), user interface (UI) and concepts. All award-winning entries are presented on ifdesign.com.For images or more information contact Rabbit Attack PR on rabbitattackpr@gmail.com or ring on 07895184395

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