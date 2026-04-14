Design Commission Abu Dhabi announces partners for the 'One Nation. One People.' initiative

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Operated under the chairwomanship of Her Highness Sheikha Shamsa bint Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Design Commission Abu Dhabi (DCAD) has announced the first group of confirmed partners participating in its growing national civic initiative, “One Nation. One People. Together, We Protect What We Love.”Launched earlier this year, the initiative invites organisations, communities, and individuals across the UAE to participate in a collective civic campaign centred on a shared expression of solidarity between citizens and residents.Institutions across government, business, education, and the wider community are participating in the initiative, creating opportunities for engagement that reflect the UAE’s shared values of unity, responsibility, and cooperation.Confirmed partners now include 2PointZero Group, Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council (ADBWC), Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), ADNOC, Aldar, Apparel Group, Binance, Cosmopole Consultancy, Department of Community Development (DCD), Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT) Abu Dhabi, Emirates Foundation, Etihad Airways, Gushcloud International, Indian Institute of Technology Delhi – Abu Dhabi (IITD-AD), Manara Center for Coexistence and Dialogue, Miral, Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI), Mubadala Foundation, National Multiple Sclerosis Society (NMSS), New York University Abu Dhabi, Ruya Community Islamic Bank, Salayel Hospitality, Supreme Council of Motherhood and Childhood (SCMC), Tamkeen, Umm Al Emarat Park, Wasael Property Management, Yas Marina Circuit (Ethara), and Zayed University. Through these partnerships, the initiative continues to expand its reach across institutions and community networks nationwide.The creative initiatives are also underway, featuring the “Faces of Our Nation” portrait series and the short-form video series “United by Belonging.” Both projects celebrate the individuals and shared values that unite communities throughout the UAE. The initiative also continues to engage young people through schools and educational institutions, supported by a digital participation toolkit and by landmark displays that reinforce the initiative’s message of unity.Chaired by Her Highness Sheikha Shamsa bint Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, the Board of DCAD comprises the Executive Vice Chairwoman, Nadine Maalouf; the Undersecretary and Treasurer, Rana Kuzayli El Khoury; and advisory board members Asma Al Fahim, Rym Al Falasy, Rima Al Mokarrab, Meera Al Suwaidi, and Saood Abdulaziz Al Hosani. Their collective leadership reflects a shared commitment to advancing design, supporting cultural initiatives, and creating opportunities that contribute to the UAE’s continued economic diversification.The growing participation of organisations across government, business, education, and the wider community reflects a shared commitment to the values of unity, responsibility, and cooperation that continue to shape the UAE. Through these partnerships, the initiative continues to expand its reach nationwide as campaign engagement grows.ENDS

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