Mykhael Michaels Wins ‘Best Big Time Pageant Director’ at The Black Pageant Awards™ in Historic New Orleans Ceremony

Mykhael Michaels Receives Best Bigtime Pageant Director Award 2026

This recognition further highlights Michaels’ leadership across the Mrs. Earth®, Ms. Earth®, Mrs. USA Earth®, and Ms. USA Earth™ pageant systems.

This is a historic and deeply meaningful moment. Thank you to Mariah Smith for elevating Black talent—spotlighting our greatness while honoring our legacy” — Mykhael Michaels

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- International pageant leader and founder of the Mrs. Earth®, Ms. Earth®, Mrs. USA Earth®, and Ms. USA Earth™ organizations, Mykhael Michaels, has been awarded “Best Big Time Pageant Director” at the inaugural Black Pageant Awards, recognizing his global influence, innovation, and nearly two decades of excellence in the pageant industry.

The awards presentation, emceed by the beautiful and accomplished Brianna Suggs, the 58th Anniversary Miss Black America, took place at the historic Tujague's in New Orleans’ iconic French Quarter. Established in 1856, Tujague’s is the city’s second-oldest restaurant and a cornerstone of Creole cuisine—providing a culturally rich and symbolic setting to celebrate legacy, leadership, and excellence within the Black pageant community.

Founded by Mariah Smith, The Black Pageant Awards™ was created to spotlight the achievements, influence, and contributions of Black talent within the pageant industry—offering a long-overdue platform to recognize excellence at the highest level.

“To be among the first recognized is both humbling and a reflection of the legacy we are building. I'm grateful Mariah Smith created a platform that elevates Black talent.”

As the Founder and CEO of the Mrs. Earth®, Ms. Earth®, Mrs. USA Earth®, and Ms. USA Earth™organizations, Michaels has built internationally recognized platforms dedicated to empowering women through confidence, leadership, and advocacy. At the heart of these platforms is his signature initiative, Glamorously Green™—a mission-driven movement that encourages environmental responsibility while empowering women to lead with purpose, passion, and impact on a global scale.

A Story of Resilience and Triumph

Michaels’ journey to this achievement is marked by extraordinary resilience. As a cancer survivor, he faced one of life’s greatest challenges while simultaneously defending and preserving the integrity of the brand he built. His story continues to inspire leaders, entrepreneurs, and creatives across industries.

Global Impact in the Pageant Industry

Under Michaels’ leadership, the Mrs. Earth®, Ms. Earth®, Mrs. USA Earth®, and Ms. USA Earth™ systems have expanded nationally and internationally, welcoming women from across the United States and around the world to compete, connect, and champion meaningful causes. Through the Glamorously Green™ initiative, contestants and titleholders actively promote sustainability, community service, and environmental awareness—further redefining modern pageantry through purpose-driven impact.

Winning “Best Big Time Pageant Director” further solidifies Michaels as a leading authority in international pageantry, a visionary entrepreneur, and a champion for women’s empowerment on a global scale.

Looking Ahead

Following this milestone recognition, Michaels continues to expand the Mrs. Earth® and Ms. Earth® brands globally—alongside the growth of Mrs. USA Earth® and Ms. USA Earth™—developing new partnerships, increasing participation, and creating innovative platforms for women to lead, inspire, and make a difference.

The Mrs. USA Earth® Organization is also excited to host its annual Earth Week Queens Weekend, taking place April 24–26, 2026, at pageant headquarters in Orlando, Florida. The weekend will bring together titleholders, delegates, and supporters for a series of celebratory and community-focused events.

The public is invited to attend the official Queens Meet & Greet at Señor Frog’s Orlando on April 25, 2026—offering a unique opportunity to connect with the reigning queens and experience the excitement, glamour and magic of the Mrs. Earth® and Mrs. USA Earth® organizations firsthand.

The Mrs. Earth® International Organization and the Mrs. USA Earth® Organization are currently seeking sponsors and strategic partners to collaborate in strengthening their global and U.S. national programs. These partnerships offer unique opportunities to align with a brand that is not only rooted in empowerment and excellence, but also committed to making the world a more Glamorously Green™ place for future generations.

Learn More / Get Involved

🌐 Official Website: https://www.MrsEarth.tv

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/MrsEarthInc

Apply or Partner: https://www.MrsUSAEarth..com

Miss Black America: https://www.missblackamerica.com/

About Mykhael Michaels

Mykhael Michaels is the Founder and CEO of the Mrs. Earth®, Ms. Earth®, Mrs. USA Earth®, and Ms. USA Earth™ organizations, internationally recognized pageant platforms dedicated to empowering women through leadership, advocacy, and sustainability. Through his signature initiative, Glamorously Green™, Michaels continues to inspire a global movement that blends beauty, purpose, and environmental responsibility. With nearly 20 years of experience, he remains a driving force in redefining modern pageantry.

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