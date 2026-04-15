Luxury Tribe 2026 Showcases France & Italy as Deepening Priority Destinations for India's Luxury Traveller

Luxury Tribe co-founders Sheetal Rastogi at the seventh edition in Jaipur Luxury Tribe India 2026 seventh edition at Jaipur. Luxury travel buyers and global partner brands in curated meetings at Luxury Tribe India 2026 The seventh edition of Luxury Tribe India brought together partner brands from 45 countries with buyers from 22 Indian cities at Jaipur, 16–18 March 2026. ILLUME 2026 luxury travel trade forum panel discussion in Jaipur.

Seventh edition signals a shift: Indian travel designers are guiding affluent clients beyond first-time icons into the deeper interiors of France and Italy.

For markets like France and Italy, where the Indian traveller is returning for a second, third and fourth time, this room is where the next chapter of the itinerary gets written. ” — Sheetal Rastogi, Founder, Luxury Tribe

PARIS, ÎLE-DE-FRANCE, FRANCE, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The seventh edition of Luxury Tribe India, the country's first and only luxury travel trade platform , concluded on March 18 after three days of curated one-to-one meetings between 75-plus international partner brands from 45 countries and buyers from 22 Indian cities. For France and Italy, two destinations that have long sat at the heart of India's long-haul luxury conversation, the three days showcased a specific commercial shift: Indian travel designers are actively guiding affluent clients beyond the first-time icons into the deeper cultural, culinary and heritage interiors of both countries.Villa Cosy Saint-Tropez, five-star hotel on the French Riviera, together with the Barrière Collection each used the platform to present distinct propositions to India's luxury outbound travel designers."Most of the buyers I met already know Saint-Tropez and the French Riviera very well, even though the Indian market is still a niche for us," said Frédéric Saveuse, Owner and Managing Director, Villa Cosy Saint-Tropez. "I am expecting between ten and fifteen per cent of my total business from the Indian traveller, and what I have seen in this room confirms that is achievable in the coming two to three years. We want to offer unreasonable hospitality, and the Indian market rewards exactly that kind of commitment."Italy arrived in the greatest depth of any European delegation. Il Borro Relais & Châteaux, the 3,000-acre Tuscan estate owned by the Ferragamo family, Castelfalfi, Capri Tiberio Palace and Palazzo Roma of the Shedir Collection, Autentico Hotels, Palazzo di Varignana, UNA Italian Hospitality together with Principi di Piemonte, The Mall Luxury Outlets, and Sicily Lifestyle together brought Italy's Tuscany, Rome, Piedmont, Capri, Bologna, Milan and Sicily into a single three-day buyer room."This is my third time at Luxury Tribe, and the Indian market has become one of our top five markets," said Federico Caligaris Papa, Head of Sales, Il Borro Relais & Châteaux. "The first time I came, the Indian market was just a potential for our brand. In the last three years it has become one of our most important markets. We now do at least one or two wedding buyouts on property for Indian clients every year. Indian travellers who have already covered Rome, Florence, Venice and Milan are coming back to explore Tuscany, Lake Como and Sicily, and Luxury Tribe is where we meet the designers who are building those second and third itineraries."From Sicily, the read was equally telling. Salvatore Lo Giudice, Managing Director of Sicily Lifestyle, described Luxury Tribe as the right platform from which to introduce Sicily as India's second Italian destination, after travellers have already experienced Rome and the north. His team recently hosted an Indian wedding at the ancient theatre of Taormina, and the commercial outcome has made the Indian market a strategic priority for Sicily's luxury travel fraternity going forward.The ILLUME Luxury Summit, in its sixth edition, opened the three days with three fireside chats and four panels including The Indian Wedding Opportunity, Show Me The Money, and India's Wealth Map 2026. Delegates heard from Indian wedding planners, global hoteliers, brand directors, travel designers and wealth analysts. ILLUME 2026 also unveiled the India Luxury Traveller Benchmark Trend Intelligence Report: ‘Nine Personas Shaping Luxury Travel Behaviour in India’, the platform's research study mapping the Indian affluent traveller across nine distinct profiles. Two of those profiles speak directly to the France and Italy conversation: the Taste Investor, the discernment-led affluent for whom French culinary heritage, Italian craftsmanship, wine estates and regional cuisines are the categories worth paying for; and the Access Collector, the traveller for whom a private chef dinner in Tuscany, a closed-hours visit to a Ferragamo-family estate, or a backstage moment at a Parisian atelier represents the kind of doors-opening experience that cannot be booked publicly.The commercial scale behind these conversations is sizeable. India's luxury travel market reached USD 72.9 billion in 2024. The country adds 33,000 new millionaires every year, and projects ultra-high-net-worth growth at 50 percent by 2028, against a global average of 30 percent. One in five Indian millionaires is now under 40."When these two sides come together, something powerful happens," said Sheetal Rastogi, Founder of Luxury Tribe, India's first and only luxury travel trade platform. "Meetings become more meaningful. Conversations become more honest. Partnerships begin as relationships built with warmth, intent and long-term possibility. For markets like France and Italy, where the Indian traveller is returning for a second, third and fourth time, this room is where the next chapter of the itinerary gets written."For general managers and sales directors of properties across France and Italy, the operational read from Jaipur is direct. The Indian luxury client increasingly arrives with a travel designer who has spent the year being briefed in person on the seasonality calendar, the room categories suited to each persona, and the offers worth surfacing. Properties with clarity on their valley dates, the inventory to host multi-generational stays and wedding buyouts, and the ability to position themselves as the second or third Italian destination rather than the first are the ones being recommended into the WhatsApp circles where Indian luxury discovery actually happens.Luxury Tribe India 2026 was hosted at The Leela Palace, Jaipur, with the off-site evening anchored at the City Palace. Luxury Tribe will return for its eighth edition from March 16 to 18, 2027, with the host destination to be announced. The ILLUME Luxury Summit will return for its seventh edition alongside it. The World Travel Magazine India Edition, a quarterly publication for India's affluent reader, launches in May 2026. The full India Luxury Traveller Benchmark Trend Intelligence Report: ‘Nine Personas Shaping Luxury Travel Behaviour in India’, previewed at ILLUME 2026, follows in the days ahead.About Luxury TribeLuxury Tribe is India's first and only luxury travel trade platform and knowledge authority, bringing together the country's most influential travel designers, wedding planners and luxury travel buyers with the world's finest hospitality brands. Through annual editions, year-round trade intelligence and curated industry connections, the platform shapes the conversation at the heart of India's luxury travel trade. Founded by Sheetal Rastogi, with co-founders Khushboo Rastogi and Vishal Jain, Luxury Tribe is the home of the ILLUME Luxury Summit.— ENDS —MEDIA CONTACTLuxury Tribe — Media RelationsArminder Kaur / Tanvy Aggarwalsm@theluxurytribe.com

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