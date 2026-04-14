See the impact: New Water Infrastructure Grants Dashboard visualizes the flow of funds

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) has announced the launch of the new Water Infrastructure Grants Dashboard, providing an overview of active water infrastructure grant programs managed by the Water Infrastructure Funding and Financing Section’s Grants Unit.

This new tool is designed to help stakeholders, community members, and other interested users easily explore the status and scope of water infrastructure projects taking place across Michigan. The dashboard shows approximate project locations and offers quick access to essential information for each grant-funded project. Users can view details such as funding sources, total award amounts, project summaries, and current project status.

By sharing this information, EGLE aims to support transparency, strengthen public understanding of infrastructure investments, and help individuals identify projects relevant to their communities or areas of interest.

Water infrastructure grants provide critical funding to counties, cities, villages, townships, authorities, and other public entities to help public water systems address environmental and public health concerns. These grants support improvements to water quality, system reliability, and long-term sustainability.

Programs featured in the dashboard

The dashboard includes projects across several major grant programs:

Drinking Water Asset Management (DWAM): Supports Type I Community Water Supplies and Type II Non-Transient Non-Community systems in completing Asset Management Plans and Distribution System Materials Inventories.

Supports Type I Community Water Supplies and Type II Non-Transient Non-Community systems in completing Asset Management Plans and Distribution System Materials Inventories. Consolidation and Contamination Risk Reduction (C2R2): Funds projects that reduce PFAS and other regulated contaminants or help connect contaminated systems to municipal supplies.

Funds projects that reduce PFAS and other regulated contaminants or help connect contaminated systems to municipal supplies. Substantial Public Health Risk Program (SPHRP): Supports projects that address direct discharges of raw sewage posing substantial public health risks.

Supports projects that address direct discharges of raw sewage posing substantial public health risks. Community Technical, Managerial, and Financial (TMF) Support for Lead Line Replacement: Helps communities prepare to access Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) Drinking Water State Revolving Fund dollars for lead service line replacement.

Helps communities prepare to access Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) Drinking Water State Revolving Fund dollars for lead service line replacement. Drinking Water and Wastewater/Stormwater ARP Grants: Provide financial assistance for infrastructure projects that address Safe Drinking Water Act requirements, water quality improvements, and environmental or public health concerns.

Provide financial assistance for infrastructure projects that address Safe Drinking Water Act requirements, water quality improvements, and environmental or public health concerns. EPA Emerging Contaminants in Small and Disadvantaged Communities (EC SDC): Supports public water systems in small or disadvantaged communities in addressing contaminants such as PFAS.

Supports public water systems in small or disadvantaged communities in addressing contaminants such as PFAS. EPA Water Infrastructure Improvements for the Nation (WIIN): Assists small or disadvantaged communities in meeting Safe Drinking Water Act requirements through infrastructure improvements and capacity-building activities.

Learn More

Explore the dashboard

To learn more about EGLE’s Water Infrastructure Grants, please visit the Water Infrastructure Grants webpage or contact us at EGLE-DWGrants@Michigan.gov.