Discovery Hospitality Elevates Hotel & Resort Management; Achieves 60% Direct Booking Benchmark to Outpace APAC Averages

Hotel & Resort Management Company in the Philippines

Our job is to provide the operational heart that builds loyalty and the digital machinery that ensures that loyalty translates into revenue. ” — Jose Parreño, Jr., Chief Operating Officer

MANILA, PHILIPPINES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- For the independent resort owner, the dream of providing world-class hospitality often clashes with a harsh digital reality: global booking giants taking a massive cut of every room sold before the guest even walks through the door. Discovery Hospitality Corporation (DHC) is changing that narrative. By proving that a hotel and resort management company in the Philippines can protect a property’s “soul” while outperforming Online Travel Agencies (OTAs), DHC is helping owners reclaim both their brand and their bottom line.Global Benchmarks, Local MasteryThe industry’s eyes turned toward DHC recently at the Digital Travel Summit APAC in Singapore. During the event in March, Blessy Townes, Vice President and Head of Digital Marketing & Branding at DHC, took the stage as a recognized thought leader for the seventh time as a featured speaker at this prestigious regional summit. Presenting the group’s high-performance data to a regional audience of travel leaders, Townes shared Direct Booking best practices as well as figures that served as a wake-up call for the sector: while the average hotel in the Asia-Pacific region typically sees just 25% to 35% of bookings through its own channels, DHC reported an average 60% direct booking share across its managed portfolio versus OTA’s 40%.The most striking evidence of this success was found at the multi-award-winning Discovery Boracay, where Townes revealed an unprecedented 83% direct booking rate. For an owner, these figures represent a massive reclamation of profit, effectively tripling the national average and wiping out the 15% to 30% commission fees that usually drain an independent hotel’s margins.Balancing Precision with Authentic HospitalityDHC has built its reputation on the belief that operational precision and the distinct character of a property are not mutually exclusive. This philosophy is evident across its diverse brand portfolio, which includes the luxury of Discovery Primea, the flagship excellence of Discovery Resorts, the curated individuality of the Signature Collection, and the long-stay expertise of Discovery Suites. Their approach to hotel and resort management is anchored in "Service That’s All Heart," a Forbes-aligned standard that treats guest interaction as an art form rather than a mere transaction."When guests feel a genuine connection to a place, they don't just come back; they book with us directly," says Jose Parreño, Jr., Chief Operating Officer. "Our job is to provide the operational heart that builds loyalty and the digital machinery that ensures that loyalty translates into revenue. We are effectively reclaiming the guest relationship from global tech giants."A Full-Stack Ecosystem of Property Management & Shared ServicesOutsourcing hotel and resort management to DHC is about more than just hiring a team; it is about plugging a property into a proven ecosystem of Shared Services that covers the entire lifecycle of an asset. For new developments, DHC provides critical pre-opening and technical services, ensuring that every architectural and operational detail is optimized for efficiency before the first guest arrives. Once live, the group takes over the heavy lifting of Sales and Marketing, utilizing a "Direct-First" engine that combines Integration Marketing Communications, Search Engine Optimization, Generative Engine Optimization, Search Engine Marketing, and Pay Per Click Advertising to capture high-value guests.The support extends deep into the back office through professionalized Human Resources and specialized training that instills global standards, alongside rigorous Finance and Revenue Management to ensure dynamic pricing and yield optimization. By integrating tech stacks through Digital and Artificial Intelligence Transformation, DHC streamlines daily operations, allowing owners to step back from the complexities of management while their property operates with the same professional precision as the group's flagship destinations.The Partnership in PracticeThis success is already being felt across the portfolio. It is visible in the boutique sanctuary of Manami Resort in Sipalay, the first member of DHC’s Signature Collection, where intimate luxury meets operational precision. It is equally evident at Discovery Samal in Mindanao, where DHC manages the complexities of a massive, world-class convention resort without losing the personalized service touch that drives guest loyalty.Partner with a Homegrown LeaderWhether you are developing a boutique retreat or a large-scale destination, Discovery Hospitality offers scalable management solutions across all segments, including budget, economy, midscale, upscale and luxury. In an era where global giants are vying for the Philippine traveler, DHC provides the local heart and global brawn needed to stay ahead.For inquiries on hotel and resort management services, visit www.discoveryhospitality.com or contact DHC’s Senior Vice President and Head of Commercial Strategies, Lynette Ermac, at lynette.ermac@discoveryhospitality.com

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