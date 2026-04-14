Liquiditas sponsors MACM’s 25th Anniversary Credit Conference 2026

MACM Conference Announcement Liquiditas Logo

Liquiditas supports MACM’s 25th Anniversary Conference, highlighting practical ways Maltese businesses can protect cash flow and strengthen credit management.

MALTA, April 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Liquiditas is proud to support the Malta Association of Credit Management (MACM) as a sponsor of the MACM Annual Credit Conference 2026, held on 16 April at Trident Park, Birkirkara, marking MACM’s 25th anniversary under the theme “Protecting Cash Flow: Adopting good credit management practices.”

As part of its sponsorship, Liquiditas will actively contribute to the conference dialogue on working capital and liquidity, with Executive Director and Chief Risk & Compliance Officer, Keith Attard, joining the panel discussion “Managing Cash Flow Effectively.” In this session, Attard will share practical perspectives on how alternative lending and supply chain finance solutions can help businesses stabilise cash flow, mitigate credit risk, and unlock sustainable growth.

The conference will gather finance leaders, credit managers, risk professionals and business owners to discuss how data‑driven credit policies, robust risk frameworks and collaborative partnerships between finance and operations can strengthen organisational resilience. Sessions across the day will highlight the importance of understanding customer behaviour, managing late payments, and embedding sound credit governance into day‑to‑day decision‑making.

For Liquiditas, the event provides a platform to showcase how tailored working capital solutions can support suppliers and buyers across different industries, while complementing traditional banking channels. By engaging with delegates and peers, the Liquiditas team aims to exchange best practices, listen to the challenges faced by Maltese businesses, and explore opportunities for closer cooperation in supporting sustainable growth.

The conference will conclude with a networking reception celebrating MACM’s 25 years of service to Malta’s credit management community, offering additional opportunities for attendees to connect with Liquiditas and other key stakeholders.

By supporting MACM’s flagship event, Liquiditas reaffirms its commitment to the local business community and to MACM’s mission of promoting sound credit practices, efficient liquidity management, and responsible access to finance across Malta’s economy.

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