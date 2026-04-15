Curapath and Nacalai Tesque Partner to Expand Access to next generation Polymers and PEG-Free Shielding Lipids in Japan

Partnership expands access in Japan to PEG-free shielding lipids and polymers for LNPs and advanced drug delivery applications.

VALENCIA, SPAIN, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Two companies focused on advancing drug delivery technologies have partnered to expand access to innovative polymer and lipid excipients for researchers and biopharma companies in Japan. Nacalai Tesque, a leading supplier of life science research products in Japan, has partnered with Curapath , a developer and manufacturer of polymer- and lipid-based drug delivery systems, to distribute Curapath’s portfolio of advanced excipients for drug delivery applications.Through this agreement, Nacalai Tesque will offer Curapath’s proprietary shielding lipids (PSar and PGA-diol based) and polymer materials, supporting lipid nanoparticle ( LNP ) development and other delivery platforms used in gene therapy, RNA therapeutics, DNA vaccines, and biologics.The portfolio includes PEG-free shielding lipids designed as alternatives to conventional PEGylated systems, as well as polymers such as polyamino acids and cationic polymers used in gene delivery and transfection. In this agreement are also included ready-to-use active targeting shielding lipids designed to enable LNP delivery to extrahepatic tissues. These materials are developed and manufactured at Curapath’s facilities in Valencia, Spain.By leveraging Nacalai Tesque’s established distribution network in Japan, this partnership will enable local access to Curapath’s materials, supporting research and development efforts in advanced therapeutics.“Through this collaboration, we aim to make our materials more accessible to Japanese researchers working on next-generation therapies,” said Victor de la Rosa, commercial product manager at Curapath. “Japan represents an important market for innovation in drug delivery, and this partnership allows us to better support that ecosystem.”“We have been exploring innovative solutions that can deliver new value to our customer base. In this process, we identified strong potential in Curapath’s advanced lipid nanoparticle (LNP) technology and its high-quality related products,” said Tomoyuki Yoneda, Head of Procurement & Logistics at Nacalai Tesque. “Through this partnership, we aim to provide more comprehensive solutions to researchers in the field of nucleic acid therapeutics in Japan”Nacalai Tesque brings extensive experience in supplying high-quality reagents and research tools to academic institutions and pharmaceutical companies across Japan, providing a strong platform for the distribution of advanced excipients.The partnership reflects a shared interest in supporting innovation in non-viral drug delivery and enabling the development of new therapeutic modalities.About CurapathCurapath is a science-driven CDMO specializing in the design, development, and GMP manufacturing of advanced drug delivery systems. The company supports biopharma partners from early R&D through commercial production, with a strong focus on non-viral gene delivery using polymer and lipid-based nanoparticles.To learn more about Curapath visit: https://curapath.com/ About Nacalai TesqueNacalai Tesque is a leading Japanese supplier of high-quality reagents and life science solutions, supporting research and innovation across academia and the pharmaceutical industry. With a strong presence in Japan, Nacalai provides scientists with reliable tools to advance discovery and therapeutic development.To learn more about Nacalai visit: https://www.nacalai.com/global/brand/#slide1

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