Bamigos Publishes Data Brief on India's ₹15,000-Crore Amusement Equipment Sector

Friends capture a moment at the Pikcha AI Photo Booth. India's made-in-India AI photo booth, built by bamigos.com

New Delhi-based Bamigos finds over 85% of India's amusement equipment is imported from China; domestic manufacturing limited to a handful of companies

No imported booth offers this combination: 100+ AI effects, built-in UPI, instant prints, WhatsApp delivery. We built Pikcha to lead the international market on both technology and value.” — Virender Khanna, Founder, bamigos.com

DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, April 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bamigos, a New Delhi-based manufacturer of games and experiences, today released an industry data brief titled "The State of Indian Amusement Manufacturing — 2026," analysing the customs and market data behind India's ₹15,000-crore indoor amusement equipment sector.

The brief, drawing on Volza customs shipment data, finds that over 85% of India's amusement equipment imports originate in China, with Italy (approximately 9%) and the United States (approximately 6%) accounting for most of the remainder. Only a handful of companies manufacture amusement equipment domestically.

Industry data from the ANAROCK-IAAPI report released in March 2026 values India's indoor amusement industry at ₹15,000 crore and projects the indoor amusement centre segment to reach ₹15,600 crore by 2030 at an 11.3% compound annual growth rate.

The brief details a cost stack showing that a ₹5 lakh FOB-Shenzhen amusement machine reaches an Indian mall operator at approximately ₹10.5 lakh after Basic Customs Duty of 20%, Social Welfare Surcharge, IGST, ocean freight, customs clearance and a 30 to 40% distributor margin — an uplift of 110% on the free-on-board cost. Excluding IGST, which is creditable for GST-registered buyers, the non-creditable premium over FOB remains approximately 79%.

The report also compares amusement equipment to the Indian toy industry, which in 2019 occupied a similar policy position. After Basic Customs Duty on toys was raised from 20% to 60% in February 2020 and to 70% in February 2023, and Bureau of Indian Standards certification became mandatory from January 2021, total Indian toy imports fell by 52% between FY15 and FY23 according to the Press Information Bureau. Basic Customs Duty on amusement equipment under HS code 9504 remains at 20%.

"India's amusement sector is at a turning point. A handful of Indian companies are manufacturing in this space today — the segment will expand meaningfully once existing regulations on import standards and anti-dumping are implemented in line with what the toy industry has already seen," said Virender Khanna, Founder of Bamigos.

Bamigos designs firmware, software and custom printed circuit boards in-house, and manufactures cabinets and custom electronic sub-assemblies at its workshop in New Delhi. As a photo booth manufacturer in India, the company's product line includes the Pikcha AI Photo Booth — an AI photo booth with built-in UPI payments, dye-sublimation printing and WhatsApp photo delivery — along with ticket redemption games, Hyper Jump, arcade cabinets, VR gaming setups and interactive projection games. Commodity components such as displays, motors, thermal print heads and cameras are sourced from a vendor network.

The full industry data brief, The State of Indian Amusement Manufacturing — 2026, is available on request. Entrepreneurs looking to start a photo booth business in India can request product information and the brief from Bamigos at bamigos.com.

About Bamigos

Bamigos is a New Delhi-based manufacturer of games and experiences, founded in 2022. The company designs firmware, software and custom PCBs in-house, and manufactures cabinets and custom electronic sub-assemblies at its workshop in New Delhi, sourcing commodity components from a vendor network. Its product line includes the Pikcha AI Photo Booth, ticket redemption games, Hyper Jump, arcade cabinets, VR gaming setups and interactive projection games.

Website: bamigos.com

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