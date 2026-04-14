4th Annual Walk Us Home 5K for Foster Homes Returns to Carson City, Now with Virtual Option

Walk Us Home 5K, 2025

RennerVation Foundation, Nevada DCFS, and CASA of Carson City Unite for Foster Youth 5K on May 9th

Walk Us Home is a community coming together to say that our foster youth are seen, supported, and worth showing up for.” — Kym Renner, CEO and President of RennerVation Foundation

CARSON CITY, NV, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The RennerVation Foundation , founded by actor Jeremy Renner and his sister Kym Renner, along with presenting partners Nevada’s Division of Child and Family Services (DCFS), Nevada’s Department of Human Services, and Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Carson City, announce the 4th Annual Walk Us Home 5K for Foster Homes, a community run/walk benefiting foster and at-risk youth through Camp RennerVation. The event takes place Saturday, May 9 starting at 9 AM at the Brewery Arts Center, 449 W. King Street, Carson City, NV 89703, with a Virtual 5K option available for supporters nationwide.Open to all ages, participants can choose from a 3K, 5K, or 8K route. For out of town participants, the new Virtual 5K lets supporters nationwide lace up, log their miles, and stand with Nevada's foster youth from anywhere. Registration ranges from $35 to $45 per person, with children under 10 free with a registered adult. The course begins at the Brewery Arts Center and tours through the residential neighborhoods of West Carson City. Registration also includes a race t-shirt and finisher bag.“Walk Us Home is a community coming together to say that our foster youth are seen, supported, and worth showing up for,” said Kym Renner, President & CEO of RennerVation Foundation. “This year, with the addition of a virtual option, we’re opening the door for anyone, anywhere to be part of this. Every mile run and every dollar raised goes directly toward giving kids in foster care a summer experience they’ll carry with them for the rest of their lives.”This year’s theme is Hats On, Hearts Open and participants are encouraged to wear a fun, silly, or creative hat for their run or walk. Prizes will be awarded across multiple categories, including Funniest Hat, Most Creative Hat, and Best Matching Hats.The Walk Us Home event shines a light on a critical need in Nevada which currently has roughly 60 foster homes serving approximately 400 youth in foster care across its rural counties. The number of available homes varies significantly by county, with some counties reporting as many as 14 foster homes and others with just one or two. Some Nevada counties have no licensed foster homes at all. When local foster home availability falls short, children in care may be placed outside their home communities, separating them from their schools, siblings, and existing support networks. Walk Us Home raises awareness of this shortage and raises funds to support programs serving Nevada’s foster youth.Race Day Schedule:8:00 AM: Packet Pick-Up at Brewery Arts Center9:00 AM: Run/Walk begins (staggered start) and Family Fair opens *This is not a timed event10:00 AM: Announcements and Awards1:00 PM: Family Fair concludesFree Family Fair: 9 AM – 1 PMAlongside the run/walk, a free Family Fair will run from 9 AM to 1 PM at the Brewery Arts Center. Open to the whole community, the fair features:- Resources from local organizations serving foster and at-risk youth- Games and activities for all ages- Raffles and giveawaysProceeds Benefit Camp RennerVationAll proceeds from Walk Us Home directly support Camp RennerVation, RennerVation Foundation’s cornerstone summer programming for foster and at-risk youth. Now in its third year, Camp RennerVation offers two weeklong overnight experiences rooted in adventure, mentorship, and belonging. Youth Camp (ages 8–13) takes place August 3–7, 2026 at Camp Concord in South Lake Tahoe, blending classic camp activities with emotional support and peer connection. Teen Camp (ages 14–18) runs July 7–11, 2026 at Sierra Nevada Journeys in Portola, California, pairing outdoor adventure with hands-on career exploration and mentorship from local professionals. Both camps are provided at no cost to campers or their families.To register for the in-person or virtual event, or to learn more, please visit https://runsignup.com/Race/NV/CarsonCity/WalkUsHomeFosterFunRunWalk Walk Us Home 5K for Foster Homes is proudly sponsored by Michelle Francis Real Estate Group, Classic Dash, and PCC Structurals.###About RennerVation FoundationFounded in 2023 by siblings Jeremy and Kym Renner, RennerVation Foundation is a 501(c)(3) charity with a mission to offer children in foster care and at-risk youth the chance to embrace a childhood filled with joy, growth, and belonging. Leveraging decades of professional expertise within the child welfare system, RVF creates efficient and impactful programs that address the unique challenges faced by foster youth and young adults aging out of foster care. Current initiatives include Camp RennerVation and the Pave Your Way program.For more information please visit www.rennervationfoundation.org and follow @officialrennervationfoundation.About Nevada’s Division of Child and Family Services (DCFS), Nevada’s Department of Human ServicesNevada’s Division of Child and Family Services is committed to providing leadership and services that strengthen families and protect children. DCFS collaborates with community partners, caregivers, and youth to promote safety, permanency, and well-being for Nevada’s most vulnerable children and families.About Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Carson CityCASA of Carson City is a nonprofit consisting of community volunteers who support and promote court-appointed advocacy for abused and neglected children in the child welfare system. CASA volunteers are trained to speak up for the best interests of children in court and ensure they receive the support and stability they need to thrive. For more information, visit www.carsoncitycasa.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.