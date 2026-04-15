Asia Carbon Capture 2026 Gathers Policymakers and Industry Leaders on CCUS, Carbon Markets and CO₂ Infrastructure

CCUS Policy, Carbon Pricing and Cross-Border CO₂ Transport in Focus at Asia Carbon Capture 2026

Asia Carbon Capture 2026 in Kuala Lumpur features Petronas, DNV, IFC and Verra speakers on CCUS, carbon markets, CO₂ transport and decarbonization.

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Asia Carbon Capture 2026 will bring together policymakers, energy companies, industrial emitters and financial institutions to examine carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS), carbon markets, emissions trading systems and cross-border CO₂ infrastructure development across Asia Pacific. Organized jointly by the Centre for Management Technology (CMT) and Institute of Professional Advancement (IPA) , the conference takes place amid accelerating decarbonization efforts, with CCUS emerging as a critical pillar in the region’s energy transition and industrial decarbonization strategies.With Asia’s carbon capture and storage (CCS) sector projected to attract US$622 billion in cumulative investment by 2050, the event reflects growing momentum across capture, transport and storage value chains, supported by evolving regulatory frameworks and increased participation from both public and private sectors.The program features strong representation from key industry stakeholders including Petronas CCS Solutions, GE Vernova, Mitsui O.S.K Lines, Natixis CIB, IFC, Temasek Trust, GX (Green Transformation) Acceleration Agency, Verra, Bursa Malaysia Carbon Exchange and ACT Commodities Group, highlighting the convergence of policy, finance & technology needed to scale CCUS deployment A central policy focus is Malaysia’s CCUS Act 2025, which is expected to unlock cross-border carbon storage and investment flows. Dr. Noranida Zainal, Director of Environmental and Natural Resources Division at Malaysia’s Ministry of Economy, will outline how the legislation enables regional CO₂ transport and storage frameworks. Complementing this, H.E. Dr. Eddy Soeparno, Deputy Chairman of Indonesia’s People’s Consultative Assembly (MPR), will address Indonesia’s ambitions to position itself as a regional carbon storage hub through policy, investment and cross-border collaboration.Industry-led perspectives will be anchored by Nor A’in Md Salleh, CEO and General Manager of Carbon Capture Storage at Petronas CCS Solutions sharing Petronas’ CCUS roadmap and project developments, alongsidea a speaker to share an update on Sarawak’s CCUS initiatives. Regional leaders from Department for Energy and Mining (DEM) of South Australia, GE Vernova, Asia Natural Gas & Energy Association (ANGEA) and Kemuncak Lanai Sdn Bhd (KLSB) will touch on building shared CCS infrastructure ecosystems and scaling deployment through collaboration.Regional regulatory readiness and project execution will also be examined through insights from Michael Malavazos of the Department for Energy and Mining of South Australia, who will share lessons from the Moomba CCS project, while Dr. Thomas Koller of DNV will discuss how Northern Lights project learnings can support CCUS deployment in Malaysia and across Asia.The conference places strong emphasis on commercialization pathways, including CCS-as-a-service (CCSaaS) models presented by Trung Ghi of Arthur D. Little, and financing strategies discussed by senior representatives from IFC, Temasek Trust. GE Vernova, Natixis CIB and GX Acceleration Agency. Discussions will focus on improving project bankability, de-risking investments and enabling scalable business models for CCUS. Carbon pricing and emissions trading systems will form a key part of the agenda, with contributions from Win Sim Tan of Verra, Arshad Nuval Othman of CIMB, Nadiya Nair of ACT Commodities Group, Hideki Takada of GX Acceleration Agency and Muhammad Rizal Azmi of Bursa Malaysia Carbon Exchange. These sessions will explore how CCUS can transition from a cost centre into a revenue-generating opportunity within evolving carbon markets.Technology and sector-specific applications are also central to the programme. Dr. Arvind Bodhankar of ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India will examine the role of CCUS in steel decarbonization, while Ricky Cahya Andrian of PT PLN will present initiatives in piloting carbon capture utilization through algae in power plants. Dewi Mersitarini of PT Pertamina will provide updates on Indonesia’s CCUS strategic roadmap and project developments, reinforcing Southeast Asia’s growing project pipeline Additional perspectives from Ramboll, SCG Chemicals and Saudi Aramco will address integration into thermal power systems, industrial utilization and advancements in capture technologies. Willis - a WTW business will be sharing a presentation on De-risking CCUS project & enhancing bankability through insurance innovationThe logistics of scaling CCUS across Asia will be explored through dedicated sessions on CO₂ transport and cross-border infrastructure, with contributions from Yuji Aibara of Mitsui O.S.K Lines, Puan. Nor Ain (PMP) Md Salleh of Petronas CCS Solutions (PCCSS), Mazlim Husin of Kuantan Port Consortium and representatives from MISC Group. Industry collaboration in this segment is further supported by participation from GE Vernova, including Dr. Vasu Swami, contributing perspectives on carbon solutions and integrated CCUS value chains.Global policy comparisons will be addressed by Aymeric Chauveau of Natixis CIB, who will examine how regulatory frameworks across the UK, EU, Middle East and the United States balance incentives and compliance mechanisms. This provides context for Asia’s evolving policy landscape and its implications for investment and project development.As Asia advances toward net-zero emissions, the conference underscores Malaysia’s emerging role as a strategic hub for carbon storage and transport, supported by offshore storage potential and strengthened regional collaboration. The event is expected to facilitate dialogue across governments, industry and finance to accelerate CCUS deployment from concept to commercial reality.Asia Carbon Capture 2026 will be held in Crowne Plaza Kuala Lumpur City Center from 12 to 13 May 2026. Further details are available from : https://www.cmtevents.com/main.aspx?ev=260511&pu=312783 . This event is HRD Claimable, contact following for more info.Media Contact:In Malaysia : bindar@ipa.com.my Tel: 60 12268 9755Outside Malaysia: grace@cmtsp.com.sg Tel: +65 6346 9147

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