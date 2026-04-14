JoeRich Achieves Taiwan’s First WELL Residential Certification for Renovated Rental Property

JoeRich Achieves Taiwan’s First WELL Residential Certification. Joe Rich & Greenjump I: The First WELL-Certified Residential Project in Taiwan.

Project shows how human-centered design can transform aging apartments to meet global health standards

TAIPEI CITY, TAIWAN, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- JoeRich Property Management Consulting CO., LTD., a Taiwan-based property management and rental services company, has achieved Taiwan’s first WELL for Residential certification for a renovated residential rental property, marking a milestone for the country’s housing sector.The certification was awarded to Joe Rich & Greenjump I, located at No. 15, Tianyu Street in Taipei. The project comes as nearly 60% of Taiwan’s housing stock is over 30 years old, transforming an aging unit into a health-focused living environment that meets international standards.A Breakthrough in Residential Health StandardsThe WELL certification was originally developed for commercial spaces and office buildings, providing a globally recognized framework for health and well-being. Administered by the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI), the standard evaluates buildings across categories including air, water, light, thermal comfort, and mental well-being.Globally, WELL-certified projects are typically associated with new, high-specification developments, such as Bloomberg’s European headquarters in London and Taipei 101, both of which have achieved LEED and WELL Platinum certifications.To extend its health-focused approach to housing, IWBI introduced WELL for Residential, a certification program dedicated to human health and well-being across residential environments, from single-family homes to multi-unit apartments. JoeRich achieved the certification with its project, Joe Rich & Greenjump I, which is believed to be the first existing apartment in Taiwan to meet internationally recognized health standards.Transforming Old Housing into Healthy Living SpacesUnlike new construction, renovation projects must overcome structural limitations and aging systems. Achieving WELL for Residential certification through renovation therefore represents a technically demanding milestone.To meet WELL standards, the project, Joe Rich & Greenjump I, required comprehensive upgrades across air quality, water systems, lighting, thermal comfort, and overall occupant well-being. The result redefines housing from a basic necessity into an environment that actively supports human health.Responding to Taiwan’s “Dual Aging” ChallengeTaiwan is entering an era of “dual aging,” with both a rapidly aging population and housing stock. In Taipei, 73.8% of residential units are over 30 years old, while redevelopment projects remain slow and difficult to scale.In this context, Joe Rich & Greenjump I positions renovation as a more immediate and scalable solution—extending building lifecycles while upgrading them to modern health standards.Chairman Chen Hung-Chang said the initiative reflects a deeper perspective on living environments:“We often talk about personal health, but rarely about the health of our living environments. This project is about creating a better legacy for future generations.”The company emphasizes a people-centric approach that prioritizes health, well-being, and community. By integrating health, sustainability, and design, it aims to redefine how urban housing evolves in a changing society.From Renovation to RegenerationThe project reflects a broader global shift toward adaptive reuse and circular urban development. It demonstrates that high-performance, health-oriented housing is not limited to new construction.Co-founder Yang Hui-Ju highlighted the broader impact on Taiwan’s ESG landscape:“Most ESG initiatives in Taiwan have focused on new developments. This project shows that existing buildings can also meet global health standards.”The project reflects JoeRich’s vision of a people-centric rental ecosystem that prioritizes health, livability and community. By proving that aging apartments can meet global standards through renovation, the company is positioning itself at the forefront of a growing movement to redefine the future of urban living.About JoeRichJoeRich is a Taiwan-based residential leasing and property management company founded in 2020. In five years, it has grown from a single property to managing more than 2,500 units. The company focuses on transforming urban rental housing through innovative management, design and renovation. JoeRich aims to enhance quality, efficiency and tenant experience while promoting healthier and more sustainable living environments.

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