Small Interfering RNA Therapeutics Market Size to Hit USD 54.59 Billion by 2032, Analysis by Maximize Market Research

Small Interfering RNA Therapeutics Market

siRNA Market: Scaling from rare genes to USD 54.5 B mass-market care. Breakthroughs in non-liver delivery & enzymatic manufacturing redefine precision medicine.

Beyond the liver: Maximize Market Research decodes the strategic pivot redefining the global siRNA landscape.” — Maximize Market Research

ROCKVILLE , MD, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Maximize Market Research’s Small Interfering RNA Therapeutics Market Global Outlook (2026-2032). Data has been updated to reflect the evolving clinical pipeline and commercial landscape of H1 2026.Driven by the imperative for precision medicine, the Small Interfering RNA (siRNA) Therapeutics Market is undergoing a profound commercial evolution. The global market size was valued at USD 17.55 billion in 2025. Global revenues are projected to reach USD 54.59 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 17.6% during the forecast period. This growth trajectory underscores siRNA's transition from a niche technology to a cornerstone of the modern pharmaceutical arsenal.Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) @ https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/91788/ Key Market Trends & Insights from the siRNA Therapeutics ReportDominance of Targeted Delivery Systems: Based on delivery technology, Nanoparticle-Based Systemic Therapy captured the largest market share in 2025. Innovations in Lipid Nanoparticles (LNPs) and GalNAc-siRNA conjugates remain the industry standard, ensuring high-affinity targeting and metabolic stability. However, the emergence of ligand-mediated delivery beyond the liver is identified as the highest-growth sub-segment for 2026–2032.The Cardiovascular Inflection Point: The Olpasiran clinical trial has demonstrated a landmark 95% reduction in lipoprotein(a) levels, positioning siRNA as a disruptive force in cardiovascular disease management. This move into "mass-market" indications is expected to drive the next wave of multi-billion-dollar blockbusters, challenging traditional statin and PCSK9 inhibitor therapies.Hereditary Transthyretin-mediated Amyloidosis (hATTR) Leadership: This segment dominated the market in 2025, anchored by the commercial success of Onpattro (patisiran) and Amvuttra (vutrisiran). These therapies have established the regulatory and commercial blueprint for RNAi, proving that long-term post-transcriptional gene silencing is both safe and highly efficacious for chronic genetic conditions.Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ Strategic Expansion: Holding a commanding lead in the sector, Alnylam’s US$ 250 million investment in its Norton facility is a strategic pivot toward scalability. By implementing the siRELIS enzymatic-ligation platform, the company is aggressively de-risking its production chain, aiming to lower the cost-of-goods (COGS) to compete in high-volume markets like hypertension and obesity.Emerging Oncology & CNS Frontiers: While metabolic diseases lead near-term revenue, the siRNA oncology applications and neurological disorder pipelines represent the "long-tail" value. Candidates like siG12D-LODER (targeting KRAS mutations) and mivelsiran (targeting Tau proteins) are entering critical Phase II/III trials, with the potential to address previously "undruggable" solid tumors and Alzheimer's disease.North America’s Innovation Hegemony: North America continues to lead the global landscape, accounting for over 40% of the market share in 2025. This dominance is fueled by a robust ecosystem of emerging biotech contributions from players like Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and Sirnaomics, alongside a favorable FDA regulatory environment that prioritizes accelerated pathways for RNA-based innovations.Small Interfering RNA (siRNA) Therapeutics Market Dynamics: Drivers, Restraints, and Strategic OpportunitiesGrowth Driver: The increasing demand for precision medicine is the primary engine. siRNA’s ability to "turn off" disease-causing proteins that are inaccessible to small molecules or monoclonal antibodies provides a unique competitive moat.Strategic Restraint: Effective drug delivery remains the chief technical barrier. Achieving efficient endosomal escape and avoiding PEG-immunogenicity in chronic dosing are critical hurdles that next-gen delivery platforms must overcome to maintain current growth rates.Expansion Opportunity: Transitioning to cost-effective siRNA manufacturing platforms and non-liver siRNA delivery (targeting the lungs, CNS, and adipose tissue) offers a combined multi-billion dollar "Blue Ocean" opportunity for first-movers in the 2026–2032 window.siRNA Market Segmentation 2026-2032: Decoding the Shift from Rare Disease to Chronic Care PowerhouseSmall Interfering RNA (siRNA) Therapeutics Market is undergoing a high-stakes evolution, moving aggressively beyond rare hepatic niches into mass-market chronic care. While nanoparticle-based systemic therapy currently commands the largest share, the real alpha lies in the shift toward non-liver siRNA delivery and subcutaneous convenience. This strategic segmentation reveals why genetic disorders and cardiovascular diseases are the primary engines driving the projected USD 54.59 Billion valuation. By mastering cost-effective siRNA manufacturing platforms like enzymatic ligation, industry leaders are not just silencing genes, they are de-risking the future of precision medicine.Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) @ https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/91788/ By TypeLiposome Based Systemic TherapyNanoparticle Based Systemic TherapyOthersBy IndicationHereditary Transthyretin-mediated AmyloidosisAcute Hepatic PorphyriaPrimary Hyperoxaluria Type 1Primary HypercholesterolemiaOthersby RoA Intravenous (IV)SubcutaneousBy Thickness/ MoleculeHereditary Transthyretin-mediated AmyloidosisAcute Hepatic PorphyriaPrimary Hyperoxaluria Type 1Primary HypercholesterolemiaOthersBy ApplicationOncologyGenetic DisordersCardiovascular DiseasesInfectious DiseasesMetabolic DisordersNeurological DisordersImmunologyOthersBy End-UseHospitals / ClinicsResearch Institutions & Academic LabsPharmaceutical & Biotechnology CompaniesContract Research Organizations (CROs)OthersScope of the Report Includes the Below Therapeutic CategoriesRNA Interference (RNAi) TherapeuticsCardiovascular & Metabolic Disorders:o PCSK9-targeting siRNA therapieso Lipoprotein(a)-targeting siRNA therapieso ANGPTL3-targeting siRNA therapiesRare Genetic & Liver Disorders:o Transthyretin (TTR) gene-silencing therapieso ALAS1 gene-targeting therapieso HAO1 gene-silencing therapiesKidney & Metabolic Diseases:o Oxalate metabolism inhibitorso Complement pathway-targeting siRNA therapiesHematologic Disorders:o Antithrombin (ATIII) gene-silencing therapieso Coagulation pathway-modulating siRNA drugsInfectious & Viral Diseases:o Hepatitis B virus (HBV) targeting siRNA therapeuticso Viral gene-silencing RNAi therapiesNeurological & CNS Disorders:o Neurodegenerative disease-targeting siRNA therapeuticso Alzheimer’s disease gene-silencing therapiesDelivery Technologies CoveredGalNAc-conjugated siRNA therapeutics• Lipid Nanoparticle (LNP)-based siRNA delivery systems• Polymeric nanoparticle delivery platforms• Ligand-targeted RNAi delivery systemsThese delivery systems enable targeted delivery of siRNA molecules to specific organs—particularly the liver, enhancing therapeutic efficiency and stability.Global siRNA Power Struggle: Why North American Dominance Faces a Multi-Billion Dollar Challenge from the EastNorth America remains the undisputed titan of the Small Interfering RNA (siRNA) Therapeutics Market, wielding a 40% share through aggressive R&D and a streamlined FDA pipeline. By spearheading RNAi innovations in North America, the region is transforming "undruggable" targets into commercial goldmines, setting the global pace for precision medicine dominance.While the West commands current revenue, the true disruption is brewing in Europe and Asia. Europe’s centralized regulatory framework and the rapid rise of cost-effective siRNA manufacturing platforms in the East are challenging the status quo. To win, stakeholders must look beyond the liver, capturing the massive, untapped potential of non-liver siRNA delivery across these high-growth regional corridors.The siRNA Arms Race: How Alnylam, Novartis, and Novo Nordisk are Weaponizing Next-Gen Platforms to Dominate the 2026 MarketOn December 17, 2025, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ignited the siRNA power struggle by investing USD 250 million into its siRELIS enzymatic ligation platform to slash mass-market production costs. This was followed on January 27, 2026, by Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals launching the world’s first dual-functional RNAi study. By February 3, 2026, Novartis proposed a blockbuster acquisition of Avidity Biosciences, while Novo Nordisk accelerated its game-changing subcutaneous obesity program into Phase 3 on March 26, 2026.Small Interfering RNA (siRNA) Therapeutics Market, Key Players:Alnylam PharmaceuticalsNovartisNovo NordiskArrowhead PharmaceuticalsSilence TherapeuticsSanofi GenzymeQuark PharmaceuticalsDicerna PharmaceuticalsJohnson & JohnsonGSK (GlaxoSmithKline)Aro BiotherapeuticsGE DharmaconOPKO HealthArbutus BiopharmaGenecon BiotechnologiesSylentis S.AOliX Pharmaceuticals, Inc.Ionis PharmaceuticalsBenitec BiopharmaBio‑Path HoldingsCalando PharmaceuticalsAvidity BiosciencesCode BiotherapeuticsGet access to the full description of the report @ https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-small-interfering-rna-sirna-therapeutics-market/91788/ FAQs:How is siRNA scaling to mass markets?Ans: Alnylam’s siRELIS platform and the Olpasiran trial (95% Lp(a) reduction) are pivoting RNAi from rare diseases to chronic cardiovascular care, leveraging enzymatic manufacturing to slash production costs for global, high-volume patient access.What is the "Beyond the Liver" opportunity?Ans: While LNPs dominate hepatic delivery, the "Blue Ocean" lies in non-liver siRNA delivery to the CNS and lungs. Breakthroughs in endosomal escape are unlocking multi-billion dollar markets in oncology and neurological disorders through 2032.Who leads the Global Power Struggle?Ans: North America commands 40% share, but Novo Nordisk and Novartis are weaponizing M&A and subcutaneous obesity programs to challenge Alnylam’s dominance, signaling a shift from biotech innovation to a global pharmaceutical "Arms Race."Analyst Perspective:siRNA sector is pivoting from niche genetic solutions to a mass-market pharmaceutical cornerstone. Strategically, growth is fueled by subcutaneous convenience and breakthroughs in non-liver delivery, unlocking untapped CNS and oncology potential. Institutional returns are driven by manufacturing upgrades like siRELIS, while aggressive M&A dynamics from titans like Novartis and Novo Nordisk redefine regional adoption and competitive supremacy beyond North American borders.Related Reports:DNA Encoded Library Market: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/dna-encoded-library-market/279491/ DNA Encoded Library Market by Technology (Split-and-Pool Synthesis, DNA-Templated Synthesis, DNA-Directed Chemistry), Application (Drug Discovery, Diagnostics, Biomarker Identification), End-User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Research Institutes) and Region – Global Forecast to 2032.DNA Data Storage Market: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/dna-data-storage-market/226159/ DNA Data Storage Market by Deployment (Cloud, On-Premise), Storage Method (In-Vivo, In-Vitro), Technology (DNA Synthesis, Sequencing), Application (Archival Storage, Research), End-User and Region – Global Forecast to 2032.Dna Synthesizer Market: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/dna-synthesizer-market/189258/ DNA Synthesizer Market by Product (Benchtop DNA Synthesizers, Large-Scale DNA Synthesizers), Technology (Solid-Phase, Enzymatic Synthesis), End-User (Academic & Research Institutes, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Diagnostic Laboratories) and Region – Global Forecast to 2032.Recombinant DNA Technology Market: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/recombinant-dna-technology-market/125919/ Recombinant DNA Technology Market by Product, Component (Expression Systems, Cloning Vectors), Application (Health & Disease, Agriculture, Biofuel), End-User (Biopharmaceutical Companies, Research Institutes) and Region – Global Forecast to 2032.Top Reports:About Maximize Market Research:Maximize Market Research is a high-growth consulting leader, driving revenue impact for Fortune 500 giants through precision-focused intelligence. Within the Healthcare domain, our siRNA sector expertise empowers clients to navigate the high-stakes evolution of gene-silencing therapeutics. We provide strategic roadmaps for scaling delivery innovations and manufacturing breakthroughs, ensuring competitive dominance in the global precision medicine landscape.

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