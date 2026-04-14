Following Two Sold-Out Memphis Performances, BPIR Heads to Atlanta for a Full Day of Championship Rodeo Action

BPIR 42nd Anniversary Logo Horz White Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo Foundation logo BPIR Champion in Ladies Barrel Racing Paris Wilburd Valeria Howard Cunningham, President & CEO of the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo Atlanta 2026 April Promo

From Memphis to Atlanta: Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo, the Only African American Touring Rodeo in the World Builds Momentum on 42nd Anniversary Tour

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo (BPIR) continues its 42nd anniversary tour with strong momentum following a successful stop in Memphis, Tennessee, and now sets its sights on Atlanta for another exciting showcase of world-class rodeo competition, culture, and community.

The Memphis rodeo (April 10–11, 2026) delivered two sold-out shows and standout performances across the board, while also making a powerful community impact through Rodeo for Kidz Sake, which welcomed over 4,000 students from across the Memphis area. Top honors in competition went to Tank Adams (Bull Riding), Marcus Verser and Elijah Macon (Ranch Bronc Riding – tie), Rodney Demery (Steer Wrestling), Deweldon Watson (Tie-Down Roping), Davenger Griffin and Jeremy Green (Team Roping), Paris Wilburd (Ladies Barrel Racing), and Labelle Lafrance (Ladies Breakaway Roping), showcasing the depth of talent across the BPIR circuit.

In addition to rodeo competition, Memphis also highlighted the continued rise of Soul Country music, where Silas Reed IV earned top honors at the Soul Country Music Star™ regional competition, securing his place at the national finals in Hollywood later this year.

Now, the BPIR tour rides into Atlanta, where fans can expect the same high-energy competition and cultural celebration that has defined BPIR for more than four decades. The Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo Atlanta takes place on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at the Georgia International Horse Park (1996 Centennial Olympic Pkwy NE, Conyers, GA), featuring two performances at 12:00 PM and 7:30 PM, along with bull riding, bareback riding, saddle bronc riding, steer wrestling, tie-down roping, ladies barrel racing, and our Junior and Peewee events.

BPIR’s continued success is made possible through the support of its sponsors, including Official Presenting Sponsors Ariat and Crown Royal, Local Presenting Sponsor Shield Across America, and additional support from YETI, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Upscale, Cavender’s, Reproductive Freedom, and valued partners BPIR Foundation, Black Beauty & Wellness, and Anti-Violence Ventures.

“Each stop on this tour builds on the last,” said Valeria Howard Cunningham, President and CEO of the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo. “Memphis brought incredible energy, and we’re excited to carry that momentum into Atlanta as we continue to celebrate the legacy and future of Black rodeo.”

Visit www.billpickettrodeo.com and www.soulcountrymusic.com for more information.

About the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo

The Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo (BPIR) is the nation’s premier African American touring rodeo association. Founded in 1984 by Lu Vason to celebrate and preserve the legacy of Black cowboys and cowgirls and their contributions to the American West, BPIR is proudly led today by President and CEO Valeria Howard Cunningham, making it the only African American touring rodeo association in the world owned and operated by a Black woman. Touring major cities across the United States annually, BPIR presents world class rodeo competition while serving as a powerful cultural platform advancing national and global awareness of Black Western heritage.

About the BPIR Foundation

The BPIR Foundation is the charitable arm of the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo dedicated to education, youth outreach, and preserving the legacy of Black Western heritage. Through scholarships, mentorship initiatives, and community programming such as Rodeo for Kidz Sake, the Foundation works to create meaningful opportunities for young people while advancing awareness of the historical and cultural contributions of Black cowboys and cowgirls.

About Soul Country Music Star™

Soul Country Music Star™ is a premier national competition dedicated to discovering and elevating Black country music artists from across the United States. Blending the storytelling roots of country music with the depth and emotion of soul, the platform provides emerging artists the opportunity to perform live, gain national exposure, and compete for a grand prize of $10,000 along with touring opportunities. The competition culminates in the national finals held in Los Angeles as part of the Soul Country Music Festival.

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