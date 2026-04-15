Purple Acorn Network Partners with PodStar to Scale Founder Voices Across the Future of Work

Purple Acorn is now featured as a recommended podcast network within the PodStar community.

Purple Acorn and PodStar team up to scale founder storytelling and expand global conversations shaping the future of work.

Great podcasts don’t happen by accident; they’re built with intention.” — Alan Seales

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Purple Acorn Network , a fast-growing podcast and media platform emerging as a leading independent network in HR technology, talent acquisition, and the future of work, today announced a strategic partnership with PodStar , a global podcast guesting community connecting founders with curated podcast opportunities.The collaboration is designed to scale founder storytelling across borders, connecting PodStar’s international network of entrepreneurs with Purple Acorn’s portfolio of future-of-work shows, including The HR Morning Show, Workfluencer, From The Desk, Recruiting Is No Joke, and other emerging series across the network.At its core, the partnership is about scale, not volume.Purple Acorn is now featured as a recommended podcast network within the PodStar community, introducing qualified founders and operators to curated guest opportunities across its programming. In turn, Purple Acorn expands its global pipeline of voices shaping HR technology, workforce innovation, AI in hiring, and modern talent strategy.The Purple Acorn Network currently reaches over 30,000 monthly listeners across its shows, with growing distribution on LinkedIn and major podcast platforms, and a rapidly expanding digital audience of HR and talent leaders.“Purple Acorn isn’t building a podcast farm. We’re building a platform for meaningful conversations about the future of work,” said Evan White, Founder of Purple Acorn Network. “Partnering with PodStar allows us to scale founder storytelling the right way, bringing new perspectives into the HR and talent ecosystem without compromising quality.”PodStar supports founders and growth-stage operators seeking visibility through strategic podcast placements, including access to its global community. By recommending Purple Acorn Network shows to its members, the organization strengthens its ability to connect entrepreneurs with credible, industry-aligned platforms.“Our members are actively looking for high-quality podcast opportunities that align with their industries,” said Gal Ko, CEO of PodStar. “Purple Acorn offers a serious stage for founders operating in HR tech, SaaS, and workforce innovation. This partnership expands access to conversations that matter.”As podcasting continues to emerge as a primary channel for founder-led insight, independent media networks are increasingly collaborating to scale distribution without sacrificing quality or editorial focus. This shift reflects a broader move toward specialized, operator-led media ecosystems that prioritize signal over noise.“Great podcasts don’t happen by accident; they’re built with intention,” said Alan Seales, Producer at Purple Acorn Network. “What excites me about this partnership is the ability to bring more founders onto the mic who actually have something to say and something to teach. PodStar helps surface those voices, and Purple Acorn gives them a stage that knows how to tell the story right.”For Purple Acorn, the move reinforces its commitment to curated growth. The network has rapidly expanded its presence across LinkedIn and podcast platforms while maintaining a focused editorial lens on HR technology, talent acquisition leadership, and AI-driven workforce transformation.As the future of work continues to evolve, the need for founder-led insight has grown alongside it. Through this partnership, Purple Acorn and PodStar aim to elevate operator voices, creating a scalable but selective pathway for global storytelling in the future of work.The partnership will also explore expanded opportunities for cross-network distribution, new content formats, and deeper collaboration across founder communities in 2026. Together, the two organizations are focused on turning founder insight into conversations that actually travel.Learn more about the Purple Acorn Network and explore opportunities to join the PodStar community, shaping the world of work.About Purple Acorn NetworkPurple Acorn Network is a podcast and media platform focused on HR technology, talent acquisition, and the future of work, emerging as a leading independent voice in the category. The network produces shows including The HR Morning Show, Transformation Realness, HR Confessions, Is This Still A Good Time?, Rec Tec, and other original programming designed to inform, connect, and elevate industry leaders.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.