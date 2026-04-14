Allergy Diagnostics Market Forecast Shows Strong CAGR of 12.5% During 2026–2033: Persistence Market Research

allergy diagnostics market

The global allergy diagnostics market is rapidly expanding, driven by rising allergy prevalence, advanced testing technologies, and broader healthcare access.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global allergy diagnostics market is projected to reach US$16.2 billion by 2033, up from an estimated US$7.1 billion in 2026, exhibiting a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.5% during the forecast period. This growth is primarily driven by increasing prevalence of allergic disorders, amplified by environmental pollution, urbanization, and lifestyle changes. Rising exposure to airborne particulates, industrial emissions, and indoor allergens is contributing to a surge in respiratory conditions such as allergic rhinitis and asthma, as well as food hypersensitivities. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), respiratory disorders impact hundreds of millions globally, fueling demand for timely and precise diagnostic solutions.

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Healthcare systems in North America and Europe are experiencing substantial clinical burdens from chronic allergy management, encouraging the adoption of laboratory-based and rapid testing platforms. Growing patient awareness and strengthened referral pathways have led to increased diagnostic volumes across hospitals, specialty clinics, and independent laboratories. Providers are increasingly deploying in vitro diagnostics (IVD) platforms that offer multiplex allergen testing with higher sensitivity and specificity. Point-of-care (POC) testing solutions are also gaining momentum in outpatient settings, offering rapid results that enable timely therapeutic interventions. Healthcare providers are prioritizing diagnostic tools that reduce misdiagnosis, support immunotherapy planning, and improve operational efficiency through automated laboratory analyzers and digital reporting systems. Emerging markets are expanding access to allergy screening through enhanced healthcare infrastructure and growing diagnostic networks.

Key Industry Highlights

Product Types: Inhaled allergens are expected to account for approximately 42% of revenue in 2026, while food allergens are projected to grow fastest at a 13.5% CAGR through 2033, reflecting rising pediatric allergy prevalence.

Test Approaches: In-vivo diagnostics are estimated to hold a 48% share in 2026, though in-vitro and rapid point-of-care tests are anticipated to expand rapidly, supported by automation and multiplex assays.

Solutions: Consumables and reagents are expected to dominate with roughly 50% of revenue in 2026, while instruments and equipment are likely to exhibit the highest growth due to widespread laboratory modernization.

Regional Leadership: North America is projected to hold approximately 36% of market share in 2026, while the Asia-Pacific market may experience the fastest growth at nearly 15% CAGR through 2033, driven by urbanization and healthcare expansion.

Competitive Environment: Multiplex panel launches, AI-enabled diagnostics, and geographic expansions are driving market competitiveness.

Market Drivers and Opportunities

The global allergy diagnostics market is bolstered by a rising allergy burden. WHO and the World Allergy Organization (WAO) report that around 400 million people suffer from allergic rhinitis, 300 million from asthma, and 200–250 million from food allergies worldwide. Environmental factors such as pollution, prolonged pollen seasons, and indoor allergen exposure further increase incidence, escalating diagnostic demand. Advanced technologies, including multiplex immunoassays, high-throughput specific IgE testing, and AI-assisted interpretation platforms, enable clinicians to identify multiple allergen triggers with high sensitivity and specificity.

Challenges

High costs and regulatory complexity constrain market growth. Advanced diagnostics, including multiplex assays, require costly reagents, instruments, and trained personnel, limiting adoption in smaller clinics and resource-constrained regions. Limited reimbursement and regulatory hurdles further restrict access, while rural areas often lack specialized services, contributing to under-diagnosis. Standardization challenges and inconsistent protocols hinder confidence in advanced diagnostic methods.

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Public Health Expansion and Digital Adoption

Government-led initiatives and digital diagnostic models are driving market opportunities. Asia Pacific countries, including China and India, are integrating allergy screening into public health programs. Telehealth-enabled home testing platforms, such as QuestDirect™ and Everlywell kits, allow remote sample collection and digital results, extending diagnostic access and reducing dependence on specialist-heavy settings.

Category Analysis

Inhaled allergens account for 42% of market revenue in 2026, driven by respiratory allergy testing demand. Food allergens are projected to grow fastest due to rising pediatric incidence. In-vivo diagnostics dominate with a 48% share, while in-vitro and rapid POC tests are expected to grow fastest, supported by automation and high-throughput systems. Consumables and reagents represent nearly 50% of sales, while instruments and equipment show the highest projected growth due to laboratory modernization.

Regional Insights

North America leads with 36% market share in 2026, supported by high disease prevalence, payer coverage, and established clinical workflows. Europe maintains significant share, driven by public healthcare systems and regulatory compliance under EU IVDR. Asia Pacific is forecasted to grow fastest, exceeding 15% CAGR, due to rising allergy prevalence, healthcare expansion, and laboratory modernization in China, Japan, and India.

Competitive Landscape

The market is moderately consolidated with leading players such as Thermo Fisher Scientific, Siemens Healthineers, bioMérieux, Danaher, and Abbott holding significant shares. Key trends include digital reporting integration, AI-assisted diagnostics, and R&D investments. Smaller regional players target specialized segments, including pediatric and food allergen diagnostics, supported by telehealth and point-of-care platforms.

Recent Developments

Notable industry developments include GSK’s US$2.2 billion acquisition of a biotech firm to expand anti-IgE therapy pipelines, Reacta Healthcare’s global rollout of standardized oral food challenge tests, and Beckman Coulter’s introduction of dry reagent BAT technology for safer food allergy evaluation. These innovations underscore the market’s trajectory toward safer, more precise, and widely accessible diagnostic solutions.

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Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Inhaled Allergens

Food Allergens

Drug Allergens

Insect Venom Allergens

Others

By Test Approach

In-Vivo Diagnostics

In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD)

Rapid Point-of-Care (POC) Testing

By Solution

Consumables & Reagents

Instruments & Equipment

Services & Support

By Region

North America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The global allergy diagnostics market is positioned for substantial growth, driven by rising allergic prevalence, technological innovation, and increasing digital and decentralized testing adoption, offering transformative opportunities for providers, patients, and investors worldwide.

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