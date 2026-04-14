Global Blockchain Show Riyadh Unveils World-Class Speakers Redefining the Future of Web3 and Digital Assets

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Riyadh will host the Global Blockchain Show on June 29 and 30, 2026. The show will bring together some of the world’s most influential and widely recognised voices shaping blockchain, Web3, and the global digital assets ecosystem.The Global Blockchain Show is produced by VAP Group with support from The Times of Blockchain and represents the world’s foremost Global Blockchain Show, highlighting blockchain innovation, investment, and collaboration among industry leaders in both blockchain and Web3.The success of the Abu Dhabi event that took place in December 2025 has built strong momentum and attracted the largest delegation of leading blockchain investors and extreme visionaries from throughout the world; it is now launching in Riyadh. The show created numerous record-settingpartnerships and established historic milestones for collaborative innovation within the Web3 community.Attendees can expect more than 100 speakers, over 10,000 attendees, and 100 exhibitors highlighting blockchain innovators and thought leaders, and thus have an opportunity to shape the future of blockchain technology.Featured speakers includeAbeer Alhumaimeedy, Associate Professor at King Saud University, Director of Web3 and Blockchain Lab, King Saud University / Advanced EraSultan Moraished, CTO, Red Sea GlobalOgle, Co-founder, GlueVit Jedlicka, President, LiberlandBillal Yamak, Chairman and Co-Founder, Web3 Alliance of Saudi Arabia (WASA)Program Highlights and Principal Topics Covered at ConferenceRiyadh is the fastest-growing hub in the region, leading the Kingdom with 2,463 new blockchain registrations last quarter alone. We facilitate the direct introductions you need to secure contracts with the government-backed initiatives currently funding the Vision 2030 digital backbone.A Concentrated C-Suite Audience: Our floor is strictly curated for business, with 46% of our 10,000+ attendees serving as founders and C-level executives. This ensures you spend your time in Riyadh speaking directly to the decision-makers who control the budgetOur VC Matchmaking program bridges the gap between your project and the sovereign wealth funds actively scouting for the "utility-era" platforms. This is where you meet the capital required to dominate the Middle Eastern market.Cross-Industry Synergy via Co-Location: The Global Blockchain Show is co-located with the Global AI Show and Global Games Show at the same venue. The "One Ticket; Three Shows" option will provide access to all three conferences and encourage collaboration between the three respective sectors of blockchain, AI, and gaming.“This event is more than a conference; it’s the global intersection of vision, capital, and innovation for Web3. Our speaker lineup reflects the calibre of thinking that will propel the digital-asset ecosystem forward,” said Vishal Parmar, Founder and CEO, VAP GroupEvent Details:Date: 29-30 JuneVenue: Riyadh, Saudi ArabiaRegister: Grab Your Tickets Now About VAP Group:VAP Group is a global consulting and media group focused on AI, blockchain, and gaming, with over 13 years of experience driving technology-led growth through strategic PR, marketing, and content platforms.Through its media ecosystem and flagship events, including Global AI Show, Global Games Show, and Global Blockchain Show, VAP Group connects policymakers, enterprises, and innovators worldwide, enabling strategic communications, ecosystem-building, and talent solutions.Media enquiries: media@globalblockchainshow.com

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