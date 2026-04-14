Jaylen Wilder’s 'Don’t Take Me Home Yet' Surpasses 100,000 Streams

Independent pop country artist Jaylen Wilder surpasses 100,000 streams as “Don’t Take Me Home Yet” gains early traction following its release this month.

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Released this month, “Don’t Take Me Home Yet” from Jaylen Wilder has surpassed 100,000 streams, marking an early milestone for the independent pop country artist as he continues building momentum in 2026.Driven by a modern sound, a strong hook, and broad listener appeal, “Don’t Take Me Home Yet” has gained traction across streaming platforms and social media. The song’s early performance reflects growing audience awareness and continued momentum around recent Jaylen Wilder releases.Wilder’s sound blends contemporary country influence with polished production and commercially focused songwriting. “Don’t Take Me Home Yet” highlights that direction with a record that feels current, accessible, and built for repeat listens.“I’m grateful for everyone who has streamed the record, shared it, and supported this release,” said Jaylen Wilder. “To see ‘Don’t Take Me Home Yet’ reach this milestone means a lot.”The response to the single comes as Wilder continues expanding his audience and preparing additional releases for 2026. With a sound rooted in modern country and shaped for crossover appeal, he is continuing to build momentum as an independent pop country artist.“Don’t Take Me Home Yet” is available now on all major streaming platforms.For media inquiries, interviews, or business inquiries, contact:artist@jaylenwildermusic.com

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