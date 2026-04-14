Gausium Introduces Two New Outdoor Sweepers and Industry’s Largest Cleaning Robot Lineup at Interclean Amsterdam 2026

The Gausium Booth (07.112) at Interclean Amsterdam 2026

Gausium debuts the Beetle 2.0 Full-Scenario Edition and MAX-SW at Interclean Amsterdam 2026, alongside market-ready Mira and Marvel and the 4-in-1 PhanShop

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, April 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gausium, a global pioneer in AI-powered autonomous cleaning technologies serving more than 6,500 customers across 70+ countries, has officially launched its presence at Interclean Amsterdam 2026 with its most expansive product showcase to date. From the opening of the exhibition, the company’s booth (Stand 07.112) has attracted continuous visitor traffic, quickly emerging as one of the most active and highly visited stands at the event — a clear signal of Gausium’s accelerating influence in the commercial cleaning robotics industry.

A major highlight of this year’s showcase is the international debut of two new outdoor autonomous sweepers: the Beetle 2.0 Full-Scenario Edition and the MAX-SW. These additions mark a significant step forward in extending robotic cleaning capabilities beyond indoor environments into complex, real-world outdoor settings.

Beetle 2.0: Engineered for Complex Outdoor Scenarios

Designed to operate reliably across a wide range of outdoor conditions, the Beetle 2.0 is built to navigate uneven terrain, mixed pedestrian and vehicle environments, and variable weather. Its reinforced structure and advanced suspension system provide stability over obstacles such as ramps and speed bumps, enabling consistent performance across factories, campuses, public squares, residential areas, and underground parking facilities.

The machine features an upgraded 800 mm cleaning width, improving operational efficiency by 10% compared to earlier versions, along with a 142 mm high-performance roller brush capable of handling debris from fine dust to gravel and leaves. Its sensing architecture integrates 3D LiDAR, rear-mounted 2D LiDAR, and full-surround vision, delivering comprehensive environmental awareness with no blind spots and enabling intelligent detection of moving vehicles.

For outdoor reliability, the Beetle 2.0 incorporates WeatherSense Guard for real-time rain monitoring and an IP54-rated protective design. It can also be equipped with the optional BeeSafe module, allowing the robot to combine cleaning tasks with automated patrol and inspection functions during operation.

MAX-SW: High-Capacity Sweeping for Large-Scale Environments

Targeting large and demanding outdoor applications, the MAX-SW is designed to deliver powerful, high-efficiency cleaning performance. With a sweeping width of 1,200 mm and an operating speed of up to 1.5 m/s, it achieves a theoretical productivity of 6,480 m² per hour. This makes it particularly suitable for expansive areas such as commercial plazas, industrial parks, public outdoor spaces, and large parking facilities.

Equipped with a multi-LiDAR perception system and 360° vision, the MAX-SW ensures precise navigation and safe obstacle avoidance. Its high-capacity cleaning system can manage a wide range of debris types, supported by a 120-litre dustbin that reduces operational interruptions.

Additional capabilities include fully autonomous return-to-dump functionality for uninterrupted 24/7 operation, a self-cleaning HEPA filtration system, anti-tangle brush design for reduced maintenance, IP55-rated protection for all-weather use, and wireless charging technology that remains safe even in wet conditions.

Mira and Marvel Now Available for Deployment

Gausium is also presenting the Mira and Marvel models, now commercially available following their introduction at CMS Berlin 2025. These robots combine sweeping and scrubbing functions, expanding Gausium’s offering for both mid-sized and large-scale facilities.

Mira is optimised for environments requiring agility, such as retail, healthcare, and light industrial spaces, while Marvel is designed for high-demand applications like hypermarkets and warehouse operations, offering extended runtime and robust cleaning performance. Both models feature automated internal rinsing systems that significantly reduce manual maintenance.

PhanShop: Transforming Cleaning into Retail Engagement

Another key attraction at the booth is the latest iteration of PhanShop, a multifunctional solution built on the Phantas platform. By integrating autonomous cleaning with merchandising, digital interaction, and shelf monitoring, PhanShop redefines the role of cleaning robots in retail environments.

Combining floor cleaning, product display and sampling, interactive promotional content, and real-time inventory scanning, the solution enables retailers to enhance both operational efficiency and customer engagement under the concept “Cleans Your Store while Selling Your Stock.”

A Complete Ecosystem Covering Every Cleaning Scenario

With the addition of its latest innovations, Gausium now offers one of the industry’s most comprehensive cleaning robotics portfolios, spanning compact indoor units to heavy-duty outdoor machines. The lineup on display includes Phantas Extra, PhanShop, Omnie, Mira, Marvel, Beetle 2.0, and MAX-SW — reflecting a “right-size-for-every-space” approach that addresses diverse operational needs across industries.

“When we first exhibited at Interclean in 2022, we presented four robots. This year, we are demonstrating six distinct models that collectively cover virtually every cleaning scenario — from small retail spaces to large outdoor environments,” said Allen Zhang, Senior Business Director at Gausium. “With Beetle 2.0 and MAX-SW, we are expanding automation into areas that were previously difficult to address. The response we’ve seen so far confirms strong market readiness for outdoor robotic cleaning.”

Solvatide Corner: Advancing Sustainable Cleaning Materials

In addition to robotics, Gausium is highlighting sustainability innovation through the dedicated Solvatide Corner. Developed in partnership with researchers from the University of Leeds, Solvatide introduces a breakthrough material: water-soluble seaweed cellulose designed to replace petroleum-based Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVOH) used in laundry pods and sheets.

Unlike conventional materials, this fully renewable alternative dissolves completely and biodegrades rapidly, offering a genuine solution to a growing environmental issue. Each year, approximately 14,000 tonnes of PVOH enter global water systems through laundry products, alongside hundreds of millions of laundry sheets. Because wastewater treatment facilities cannot effectively remove these dissolved polymers, they can persist in natural water systems and potentially enter drinking supplies.

Solvatide’s innovation eliminates this source of dissolved plastic pollution entirely, representing a significant step forward beyond previous efforts to reduce microplastics in packaging. At the Gausium booth, visitors can explore live demonstrations and material samples, gaining first-hand insight into this next-generation sustainable solution.

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About Gausium

Gausium is a leading company of AI-powered autonomous cleaning solutions serving more than 6,500 customers across over 70 countries and regions. Founded in 2013, Gausium offers the world’s most comprehensive portfolio of commercial cleaning robots, including scrubbers, sweepers, vacuums, and multi-function cleaners. Driven by a vision to lead the intelligent digital transformation of the cleaning and service industry, Gausium empowers individuals to work smarter and lead more fulfilling lives. For more information, visit gausium.com.

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