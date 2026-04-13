Governor Abbott Appoints Gravley To University Of North Texas System Board Of Regents

TEXAS, April 13 - April 13, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott appointed Lynn Gravley to the University of North Texas (UNT) System Board of Regents for a term set to expire on May 22, 2031.

Lynn Gravley of Gunter is the founder and CEO of NT Logistics, Inc. In 2018, Governor Abbott appointed him to the North Texas Tollway Authority Board of Directors, where he served as chairman of the Finance, Audit, and Administration Committee. He is the chairman of the Advisory Board for the UNT G. Brint Ryan College of Business for Logistics & Supply Chain Management. Gravley currently serves as chairman of the Transportation Intermediaries Association. Additionally, he serves as a deacon with Gunter Valley Church of Christ and is a former member of the Gunter Independent School District (ISD) Board of Trustees, the Gunter ISD Foundation Board of Directors, and the Christian Care Centers Board of Directors. Gravley received a Bachelor of Arts from UNT and was honored with its Distinguished Alumni Award in 2021 and inducted into the UNT College of Business Hall of Fame in 2025.