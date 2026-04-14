Global Games Show Riyadh Unveils Star-Studded Speaker Lineup of Gaming Legends and Industry Leaders

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Global Games Show in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, will be held between 20 and 30 June 2026, highlighting e-sports visionaries, game developers, and other industry experts who confirm the Kingdom’s position as an internationally recognised gaming and e-sports destination. These leaders will discuss the future of e-sports and gaming, including game development in Web3, content creation, and digital entertainment, through keynote sessions and panel discussions, and highlight the rapidly evolving landscape in Saudi Arabia that supports Vision 2030.Organised by VAP Group and powered by Times of Games, the exhibition will provide a comprehensive experience for all aspects of the gaming industry, esports, and interactive entertainment. An entire value chain will be represented at the Global Games Show, from development to publication to pro esports franchises and players, game developers, investors, and policymakers.With expected attendance of over 10,000, a total of 100 exhibitors and sponsors showcasing new gaming technologies/experiences, and more than 200 global and regional media representatives expected to be present, this is going to be one of the most significant events for the gaming industry globally, thereby providing demonstrative quality for the future of the gaming industry regionally.The speaker lineup includes representatives from various sectors, including game development, e-sports, government, and creative industries, which wil provide the audience with exclusive, upcoming views on the next gen of innovation in the gaming industry development in the Middle East and beyond.Featured speakers include:Elie Honain, Chief Executive Officer, NES, is addressing the evolution of esports infrastructure and competitive gaming ecosystems.Majed Aleid, CIRO & Director, Ministry of Investment (MISA), will present views on national gaming investment strategies and ecosystem development.Johnson Yeh, founder and CEO of Ambrus Studio, will discuss the future of global tournaments: from grassroots to international leagues.Malak AlQhtani, CEO & Founder of Valar Club, will highlight innovation in gaming communities, entrepreneurship, and next-generation player experiences.Xzit Thamer, Gaming Content Creator & PlayStation Playmaker, TikTok | Sony Interactive Entertainment, will share insights on creator-led gaming communities and platform-driven engagementWhen they speak formally in keynote speeches, fireside chats, and panel discussions, these industry trailblazers will explore many facets of esports, gaming, content creation, and immersive gaming technologies. They will also emphasise Saudi Arabia’s burgeoning gaming industry, which is evolving alongside itsVision 2030 Initiative. The event will serve as a pivotal opportunity for the gaming industry’s future in the region through its star-studded collection of speakers and forward-focused agenda.Event Details:Date: 29-30 JuneVenue: Riyadh, Saudi ArabiaRegister: Grab Your Tickets Now About Global Games ShowThe Global Games Show is a series of global business events focused on the ongoing development of interactive entertainment. This series is committed to facilitating connectivity between major players and discovering new industry trends in the area of Web3 (blockchain) games, artificial intelligence game creation, and next-generation levels of immersive experience.About VAP GroupVAP Group is a global consulting and media group focused on AI, blockchain, and gaming, with over 13 years of experience driving technology-led growth through strategic PR, marketing, and content platforms.Through its media ecosystem and flagship events, including the Global AI Show, Global Games Show, and Global Blockchain Show, VAP Group connects policymakers, enterprises, and innovators worldwide, enabling strategic communications, ecosystem-building, and talent solutions.Media Enquiries:

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