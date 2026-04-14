Filling Critical Gap in Asbestos Compliance: EnviroPro 360 Brings Abatement Air Monitoring Services to Augusta and CSRA

EnviroPro 360 Asbestos Inspector Suits up for Asbestos Air Monitoring

As demolition and renovation activity increases across the Augusta region, asbestos abatement air monitoring is emerging as a critical compliance requirement.

You can't just remove asbestos and hope for the best. Air monitoring is the only way to verify that a work environment is actually safe — both during and after abatement.” — Joseph Galpin, owner of EnviroPro 360

AUGUSTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EnviroPro 360 has expanded its environmental services to include asbestos air monitoring for abatement projects across Georgia and South Carolina, addressing what industry professionals describe as a growing need in the Central Savannah River Area (CSRA).

Asbestos abatement air monitoring is the process of collecting and analyzing air samples before, during, and after asbestos removal to confirm that airborne fiber concentrations remain below regulatory limits. It is required under OSHA's asbestos standards (29 CFR 1926.1101) and the EPA's National Emission Standards for Hazardous Air Pollutants (NESHAP) for demolition and renovation activities involving asbestos-containing materials.

The process typically involves three phases: background sampling to establish baseline conditions before removal begins, personal and area monitoring during active abatement to protect workers and building occupants, and post-abatement clearance testing to verify the work area is safe for re-occupancy. Air samples are collected using calibrated pumps with mixed cellulose ester filters and analyzed using Phase Contrast Microscopy (PCM) under NIOSH Method 7400. In certain regulated settings — such as schools governed by AHERA — Transmission Electron Microscopy (TEM) may be required for final clearance.

Without proper air monitoring, there is no reliable way to verify that an abatement project has been completed safely. Workers, building occupants, and even neighboring properties can be exposed to airborne asbestos fibers if removal is not monitored in real time and verified through laboratory analysis.

The need for abatement air monitoring services in Augusta is being driven by a wave of construction, demolition, and renovation activity across the region. The U.S. Department of Energy's Savannah River Site (SRS), located approximately 25 miles from Augusta in Aiken, SC, is actively decommissioning Cold War-era facilities built in the 1950s. A December 2025 DOE report on the demolition of D Area structures at SRS noted that decommissioning and demolishing these legacy structures involves extensive asbestos abatement, removal, and disposal. SRS contractor Savannah River Nuclear Solutions (SRNS) continues to manage the deactivation and decommissioning of hundreds of remaining facilities across the 310-square-mile site.

Meanwhile, downtown Augusta is undergoing its most significant transformation in decades. The Broad Street Improvement Project, which includes the construction of the James Brown Linear Park, is driving adjacent renovation activity across the city's historic commercial corridor. Developers recently announced plans to convert multiple historic buildings on Broad Street into apartments targeting students and young professionals, with construction slated for completion in late 2026. Buildings constructed in the late 1800s and early-to-mid 1900s — like many of the structures along Augusta's downtown core and the Summerville district — are among the most likely to contain asbestos in flooring, insulation, pipe lagging, ceiling materials, and transite panels.

Fort Gordon is also contributing to the region's construction footprint. The installation, one of the largest U.S. Army bases in the country, has announced more than 80 major construction and renovation projects over the next decade, exceeding $2 billion in investment. With approximately 70% of on-base housing built in the 1970s or earlier, renovation and demolition of older structures is expected to be a significant part of the effort.

"You can't just remove asbestos and hope for the best," said Joseph Galpin, owner of EnviroPro 360 and an AHERA-certified asbestos building inspector and management planner. "Air monitoring is the only way to verify that a work environment is actually safe — both during and after abatement. It's not optional. It's the difference between a compliant project and a potential exposure event."

Galpin said the company is seeing increased demand from abatement contractors, general contractors, and property owners who need third-party air monitoring to satisfy regulatory requirements and project specifications. In many cases, the entity performing asbestos removal is required to use an independent monitoring firm to avoid conflicts of interest — a standard practice in both commercial and government-regulated projects.

EnviroPro 360 operates as an IICRC Certified Firm with inspectors holding AHERA certifications, Georgia asbestos building inspector licenses, and credentials through IAC2, ACAC, and internationally recognized environmental testing programs. The company provides air monitoring, asbestos surveys, and environmental testing for residential and commercial properties throughout the CSRA and surrounding areas, with laboratory analysis performed through EPA-certified labs in accordance with OSHA, EPA, and AIHA standards. Contact EnviroPro 360 today for asbestos testing assistance.

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