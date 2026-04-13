Visit PA Tees Up Chance to Win Free 2026 PGA Championship Tickets for Pennsylvanians in All 67 Counties Across The Commonwealth

As the Wanamaker Trophy returns to Pennsylvania for the first time since 1962, Visit PA is giving residents a unique opportunity to win tickets and be part of the action. The Commonwealth is poised to become the center of America’s biggest moments this year, hosting world-class events spanning sports, culture, and national celebration including the PGA Championship, NFL Draft, the FIFA World Cup, America250PA, and the MLB All-Star Game — all of which will drive hundreds of millions of dollars in economic activity.

Harrisburg, PA – Visit PA, in partnership with the PGA of America, is launching a statewide ticket giveaway hosted locally by Visit Delco to provide residents from all 67 counties a chance to attend one of golf’s most prestigious events: the 2026 PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, Chester County.

Scheduled for May 11–17, 2026, the PGA Championship — one of golf’s four major tournaments — is expected to draw more than 200,000 spectators to the Philadelphia region. For the first time since 1962, the Wanamaker Trophy returns to Aronimink Golf Club, and Visit PA is making sure fans from every corner of the Commonwealth have a chance to see it live.

“Pennsylvania is the backdrop for one of the biggest golf moments in decades, and we believe every resident deserves a chance to be part of it,” said Anne Ryan, Deputy Secretary of Tourism. “This promotion is our way of making sure the 2026 PGA Championship isn’t just an event that happens in Pennsylvania, but one that belongs to all of Pennsylvania.”

Residents can visit: PGA Giveaway – Visit Delco, PA website to enter for a chance to win.

The Details

268 Championship Tickets are being gifted to Pennsylvania residents across all 67 counties

Two (2) tickets per winner, two (2) winners selected per county to attend on Monday, May 11, Tuesday, May 12 or Wednesday, May 13

Practice round tickets include full access to the grounds and public grandstand seating

Inclusive of food and non-alcoholic beverages at all concession venues

Proof of residency required, if selected as a winner

The timing couldn’t be better. The 2026 PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club coincides with America’s 250th anniversary ― a landmark moment in both sports and national history. Championship Grounds Tickets for the main tournament rounds are already sold out, making this giveaway one of the few remaining ways for fans to experience the event live.

“The PGA Championship has always been about more than the game, it’s about the community that surrounds it,” said Jackie Endsley, 2026 PGA Championship Director. “Partnering with Visit PA to put tickets directly in the hands of residents is exactly the kind of initiative we’re proud to stand behind. This is a once-in-a-generation moment for the Commonwealth, and we want as many Pennsylvanians as possible to be on those grounds when history is made at Aronimink Golf Club.”

This year, Pennsylvania takes center stage for several of the nation’s most high-profile sporting and cultural events, from the NFL Draft in Pittsburgh to FIFA World Cup 26™, America250PA, and the MLB All-Star Game — bringing world-class moments to cities and towns across the state. In preparation for the anticipated influx of visitors, Governor Josh Shapiro made sure the Commonwealth was ready, committing $50 million to strengthen tourism infrastructure and support local economies.

Under Governor Shapiro’s leadership, Pennsylvania’s tourism industry has grown by $7 billion and 30,000 jobs. In 2024, tourism brought in $84 billion to Pennsylvania’s economy and supported more than half a million jobs. To build on that momentum and prepare for America250, the Shapiro Administration secured $57.5 million in the last two budgets specifically for the 2026 celebration. The Governor’s 2026-2027 proposed budget continues to fully fund the Tourism Office to ensure that Pennsylvania obtains the maximum benefit from the events celebrating America’s 250th anniversary.

About Visit PA

Visit PA, the official tourism resource of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and part of DCED, leads promotion of the state’s 67 diverse and inviting counties. Lauded as The Great American Getaway, Pennsylvania blends rich history with vibrant cities and tranquil landscapes. From historic battlefields and three UNESCO World Heritage sites to fresh-air adventures across 124 state parks and a thriving arts and culinary scene, authentic moments await around every corner of Pennsylvania.

Pennsylvania blends the past, the present, and the exciting future ahead. To learn more about traveling to Pennsylvania, go to VisitPA website and follow along on social media with @visitpa, #VisitPA, and #PAGetaway.

For more information about the Department of Community and Economic Development, visit DCED website, and be sure to stay up-to-date with all of our agency news on Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Justin Backover, dcedpress@pa.gov

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