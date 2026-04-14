The Gold King Pledges to Match Any Gold Coast Jewellery Buying Offer

Gold jewellery, bullion bars and Australian cash representing the value of selling gold and investing in precious metals on the Gold Coast The Gold King logo representing a trusted gold buyer and bullion dealer on the Gold Coast

Gold Coast's The Gold King has matched competitor jewellery offers since opening in 2007 and addresses easing bullion supply after record demand earlier in 2026

GOLD COAST, QLD, AUSTRALIA, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Gold King Pledges to Match Any Gold Coast Jewellery Buying OfferGold Coast precious metals dealer confirms its longstanding price-match policy while noting easing bullion supply conditions following an unusually high-demand period in early 2026.NERANG — The Gold King ( https://thegoldking.com.au ), the Gold Coast precious metals dealer based at Nerang Fair, has confirmed it will match any offer made by a competing Gold Coast gold dealer on unwanted jewellery. The policy has been in operation since the business launched in 2007.The confirmation comes amid heightened activity in the local gold market following a record-breaking price run in early 2026 that drove significant increases in both seller enquiries and demand for physical bullion across Australia.Price-Match PolicyThe Gold King said the price-match guarantee applies to any written or verbal offer made by a Gold Coast gold dealer for unwanted jewellery, including rings, chains, bracelets, earrings, broken pieces, and estate items. The business said the policy was not introduced as a promotional measure but has been a standard part of its operation since opening."We've been doing this since we opened in 2007," the business said. "It's not a promotion or a limited-time deal. It's just how we operate."The business said customers are encouraged to obtain offers from other local dealers before visiting, with The Gold King prepared to meet any price presented. All buying prices are based on institutional-grade spot pricing that updates every five minutes, visible at https://thegoldking.com.au/live-chart-prices Bullion Supply ConditionsThe Gold King also addressed bullion stock availability, which has been constrained since early 2026. The business said demand for physical gold, silver, and platinum bullion surged significantly during the precious metals rally that saw gold reach record levels in January 2026, drawing both new and existing investors into the physical market.The supply pressure was not limited to smaller dealers. The Perth Mint issued public notices during the period describing unprecedented demand, implementing a queuing system that reached capacity well ahead of normal trading hours, and placing a temporary pause on new silver bullion orders as manufacturing operations struggled to keep pace. ABC Bullion similarly experienced significant strain, with product availability tightened across popular bar and coin categories. Major international refineries and sovereign mints including PAMP, the Royal Canadian Mint, and BullionStar also reported backlogs, with minting capacity rather than raw metal supply identified as the primary constraint across the industry.The market conditions that drove the demand surge have since shifted. Gold prices retreated sharply through March 2026 as institutional investors sold bullion holdings to meet liquidity requirements during a period of broader market stress. Elevated oil prices driven by Middle East tensions, combined with a stronger US dollar, added further downward pressure on gold as capital moved into dollar-denominated assets. The easing of those geopolitical tensions and a subsequent decline in oil prices have helped stabilise the gold price and allowed physical supply chains to begin recovering.The Gold King said bullion stock availability is gradually improving, though the situation has not yet fully normalised.About The Gold KingThe Gold King has operated from Nerang Fair on the Gold Coast since 2007. The business buys and sells gold, silver and platinum jewellery and bullion, serving private sellers, collectors, and investors. In-person trading is available in-store. For buying, selling, and general enquiries visit https://thegoldking.com.au/contact-us

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