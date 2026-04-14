The mysterious AI video model that dethroned Seedance 2.0 on the Artificial Analysis leaderboard may soon be available through fal's API and playground.

Happy Horse is rumored to be coming to fal in late April” — Jacob Smith

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A Mystery Model Takes the #1 SpotOn April 8 2026, an AI video model no one had heard of suddenly appeared on the Artificial Analysis Video Arena, the most authoritative blind-test leaderboard for AI video generation. Within hours, HappyHorse-1.0 had climbed to the #1 position in both Text-to-Video and Image-to-Video categories, surpassing established players like ByteDance's Seedance 2.0, Kling 3.0, and PixVerse V6. The rankings weren't based on cherry-picked demos or self-reported benchmarks. Artificial Analysis uses an Elo rating system built on blind user preference votes, real people comparing outputs without knowing which model made which. HappyHorse-1.0 achieved an Elo score of 1333–1357 in Text-to-Video (no audio), beating the previously dominant Seedance 2.0 by nearly 60 points. In Image-to-Video, it set a new all-time record with an Elo of 1391–1406. It has no press release. No product launch event. No corporate endorsement. Just a pseudonymous entry that quietly outperformed every major competitor in the field. It’s mysterious announcement picked up some major press among WSJ , The Information, CNBC, Forbes, Bloomberg and more!What Is Happy Horse 1.0?Based on what's been disclosed so far on the internet, HappyHorse-1.0 is a 15-billion-parameter AI video generation model built around a unified 40-layer self-attention Transformer architecture. Unlike models that use separate pipelines for different modalities, Happy Horse puts text, image, video, and audio into the same token sequence, generating synchronized video and audio in a single forward pass. That means dialogue with precise lip-sync, ambient sound design, music, and Foley effects are all produced natively alongside the video. No post-production audio layering required. The model reportedly supports seven languages natively, English, Mandarin, Cantonese, Japanese, Korean, German, and French, and claims inference speeds of approximately 38 seconds for a 1080p clip on a single NVIDIA H100 GPU. The team behind it has been identified as the Future Life Lab team at Alibaba's Taotian Group, led by Zhang Di, former Vice President of Kuaishou and the technical lead behind Kling AI.Happy Horse Is Rumored to Be Coming to falHere's where it gets interesting for developers. fal, the generative media platform known for high-performance inference APIs, had published a dedicated page at fal.ai/happyhorse on April 8th confirming that HappyHorse-1.0 is coming soon to the platform. The page does not state when it is coming but it states that fal will make the model available via both playground and API as soon as access is possible. If this materializes, fal would be among the first infrastructure providers to offer Happy Horse through a production-ready API delivering video generations at lightning fast speeds with low costs. fal's potential partnership with Alibaba points to an official Enterprise API similar to their Enterprise partnership with Bytedance to deliver an official Seedance 2.0 API. fal posted about the model release on the same day the model got posted to the Artficial Analysis page , which hints to an official API underway.What is fal?fal is a generative media platform for developers and enterprises, specializing in high-performance inference and fine-tuning across image, video, audio, and 3D models. It provides low-latency APIs for state-of-the-art models like Happy Horse, Seedance 2.0, and Flux, serving industries such as gaming, e-commerce, and creative production. Driving the next wave of generative media, fal Workflows empowers developers to build complex pipelines by chaining together multiple models, combining Happy Horse with other state-of-the-art systems to create sophisticated, multi-step outputs.Why fal Is Rumored to Be the Right Partner for Happy Horsefal has a track record of being first to market with major model releases. fal may be the official partner for this launch as they are closely connected with Alibaba. The platform already serves as China's ByteDance chosen enterprise partner for Seedance 2.0, and it has a reputation for working directly with model providers at the infrastructure level as a reliable generative media cloud rather than operating as a downstream aggregator.A few reasons the community expects fal to be the go-to provider for Happy Horse API access:1. Speed and infrastructure. In head-to-head benchmarks, fal has consistently outperformed competitors. Its HTTP-over-WebSocket infrastructure saves over 100ms per request compared to standard HTTP, a meaningful advantage when running concurrent video generation jobs at scale. fal is known to be one of the fastest and most reliable API providers for AI generative media models.2. One API, many models. Beyond any single model, fal gives enterprise teams a single integration point for the full generative media stack, image, video, audio, LoRA training, lip sync, and more. If Happy Horse delivers on its joint audio-video generation promise, fal's unified pipeline is a natural fit.3. Enterprise-grade features. SSO, access controls, sandbox environments, and workflow orchestration are already in place, the kind of infrastructure production teams need before shipping anything to users.4. Direct model partnerships. fal works directly with model creators, which typically means faster access to new releases, performance optimizations, and deeper integration compared to platforms further removed from the source. fal has deep enterprise connections according to their website and it’s known they work with companies among the likes of Canva, Adobe, Shopify, Perplexity and more. They were the official enterprise partner for Seedance 2.0 so it would not be shocking if they were to be the official Happy Horse partner and connected with Alibaba.The Internet's Reaction: Who Made This Thing?On April 8, 2026, the anonymous model appeared at the top of a major leaderboard and sparked what the AI community called a “decryption competition.” Because 2026 is the Year of the Horse in the Chinese lunar calendar, people treated the model’s name as a clue. Speculation focused on companies such as Tencent, Xiaomi, and DeepSeek. Researcher Vigo Zhao later published a detailed technical analysis and identified strong similarities to the open-source daVinci-MagiHuman project. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ultimately confirmed that it created the “Happy Horse” video AI model.HappyHorse made its global debut and outperformed Seedance and Kuaishou’s Kling, both of which rank among the world’s leading video models. This performance drew attention to its creator, Zhang Di. Zhang had spent five years away from Alibaba before he returned in November. After rejoining, he led the months-long HappyHorse project, according to a source familiar with the matter who requested anonymity. Zhang earned both his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in computer science from Shanghai Jiao Tong University. He first joined Alibaba in 2010, where he worked as a senior technical expert and later led big data and machine learning engineering architecture for the company’s online advertising business. These roles gave him early exposure to AI. In September last year, he left Kuaishou and joined Bilibili as a technical lead for three months before returning to Alibaba. The "sudden rise and mysterious disappearance" pattern (HappyHorse-1.0 briefly vanished from the leaderboard before reappearing) only fueled the intrigue. As one analysis put it, the model represents a shift in the 2026 release playbook: anonymous leaderboard entry first, open-source weights later, paper last.Will Happy Horse be open source?We are not sure. We assume Happy Horse will be closed source as multiple reddit threads and twitter articles point out that the websites that say it will be open source are not official. There has been no statement from Alibaba so we can't say for sure. Wait until there is an official website or github that says more. For now, all comments regarding open source vs closed source are just speculation. We reached out to get comments from alibaba and fal but did not hear back.How to Get ReadyWhile we wait for the official fal integration to go live, developers can prepare by setting up a fal account and familiarizing themselves with the API pattern. Here's what a typical fal integration looks like:Set your API key as an environment variable:bashexport FAL_KEY="YOUR_API_KEY"A standard text-to-video request through fal follows this pattern:javascriptimport { fal } from "@fal-ai/client";const result = await fal.subscribe("fal-ai/happyhorse/text-to-video", {input: {prompt: "A wild horse gallops across a sunlit prairie at golden hour, dust rising in slow motion",duration: "5",resolution: "1080p",},logs: true,onQueueUpdate: (update) => {if (update.status === "IN_PROGRESS") {update.logs.map((log) => log.message).forEach(console.log);},});console.log(result.data);console.log(result.requestId);Note: The exact endpoint path and parameters will be confirmed when fal officially launches Happy Horse support. The above is illustrative based on fal's standard API patterns.The Bottom LineHappy Horse 1.0 appeared out of nowhere and claimed the #1 spot on the most respected AI video leaderboard in the world. It generates video and audio together in a single pass, and has already outperformed every major closed-source competitor in blind testing. The model weights and official API access haven't fully materialized yet, but fal has already signaled it's ready to be the infrastructure partner that brings Happy Horse to developers at scale. For teams building with AI video, this is the integration to watch.Keep an eye on fal.ai/happyhorse for updates.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.