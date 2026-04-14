316 Strategy Group Expands AI Division with Addition of Full-Stack AI Engineer Raza Rauf

Raza Rauf, full-stack AI engineer at 316 Strategy Group, helping lead the company’s expansion into AI agents, automation systems, and proprietary tracking technology.

Raza Rauf joins 316 Strategy Group to expand its AI division, accelerating AI agents, automation systems, and proprietary tracking technology for clients.

We’re not just talking about AI anymore. We’re building it, deploying it, and putting it to work inside real businesses.” — Joseph Kenney

OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Omaha-based digital marketing agency strengthens AI capabilities with focus on agentic systems, automation, and proprietary tracking technology 316 Strategy Group , a leading digital marketing and technology agency based in Omaha, Nebraska, today announced the addition of full-stack AI engineer Raza Rauf to its growing AI division.Rauf brings more than a decade of experience in full-stack development and artificial intelligence, with a background in building enterprise-grade systems, custom software, and scalable AI-driven solutions . His expertise includes AI model integration, API development, automation systems, and cloud-based infrastructure.“Raza brings a level of technical execution that allows us to take what we’ve been building and turn it into real, deployable solutions for our clients,” said Joseph Kenney, founder of 316 Strategy Group. “We’re committed to helping businesses move forward into the next phase of AI, and his addition strengthens our ability to do exactly that.”Rauf will play a key role in expanding 316 Strategy Group’s AI capabilities, focusing on the development of agentic AI systems, workflow automation, and custom integrations that connect websites, customer relationship management platforms, and internal business systems. His work will support clients across industries seeking to improve efficiency, enhance customer engagement, and unlock new revenue opportunities through intelligent automation.At a recent internal team meeting, Rauf encouraged 316 team members to bring forward complex client challenges and operational inefficiencies, emphasizing that modern AI architectures can be designed to address a wide range of business problems when implemented correctly.“AI is most powerful when it is integrated into the core of a business,” Rauf said. “It’s not just about tools. It’s about building systems that actively contribute to operations, decision-making , and growth.”Rauf has already made an immediate impact at 316 Strategy Group, reducing the development timeline of a complex internal project from an estimated 12 weeks to two weeks. The project contributes to the continued advancement of the company’s proprietary Tracking Pixel.The Tracking Pixel is designed to help businesses identify and better understand anonymous website visitors who do not convert through traditional actions such as form submissions, phone calls, or purchases. By leveraging enriched data and integrating with platforms such as HubSpot, Klaviyo, and other CRM systems, the technology enables businesses to create targeted follow-up strategies and improve conversion outcomes.Industry estimates suggest that a significant percentage of website traffic remains anonymous when visitors leave without engaging. 316 Strategy Group’s technology aims to close that gap by providing clients with greater visibility into their audience and actionable insights that support revenue growth.The addition of Rauf also builds on 316 Strategy Group’s continued investment in artificial intelligence over the past two years, including the launch of its sister company, Bullseye AI, which focuses on advanced AI-driven business solutions.“We’re not just talking about AI anymore. We’re building it and putting it to work inside real businesses,” Kenney added. “The companies that embrace this shift will have a significant advantage. The ones that wait risk falling behind. Welcome to the revolution.”316 Strategy Group provides SEO, social media, web design, branding, and AI-driven solutions to clients across the United States. The agency has been recognized as the #1 SEO Company in Nebraska and Omaha by TrustAnalytica and was named a Top Digital Marketing Agency of 2026 by ManageMarketing.com.

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