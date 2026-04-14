Brooklyn Plumbing Company A Good Plumber Launches Free Local Law 152 Compliance Checklist as NYC Enforcement Increases

Our message is simple: know your obligations, schedule early, and work with professionals who understand NYC compliance.” — Bill Sobolow, owner of A Good Plumber

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As New York City ramps up enforcement of Local Law 152 gas piping inspections, Brooklyn-based plumbing company A Good Plumber is helping building owners, landlords, and property managers stay ahead of violations with the release of a free Local Law 152 Compliance Checklist and expanded inspection support services.Local Law 152 requires most NYC buildings with gas piping systems to undergo periodic inspections by a NYC Licensed Master Plumber and file certification with the Department of Buildings. With violations now actively being issued, many property owners are discovering gaps in their compliance for the first time.“Local Law 152 has been on the books for years, but enforcement is where things get real,” said Bill Sobolow, owner of A Good Plumber. “We’re seeing a lot of confusion from building owners who don’t realize they’re due or aren’t sure what steps are required. Our goal is to educate early, simplify compliance, and help people avoid unnecessary fines and delays.”To address this growing need, A Good Plumber created a Local Law 152 Compliance Checklist specifically for Brooklyn building owners and property managers. The checklist breaks down the compliance process into clear, actionable steps and helps owners confirm whether their building is subject to the law.The checklist covers:• How to confirm if a building is subject to Local Law 152• How to identify inspection cycle deadlines by NYC community district• Why inspections must be performed by a licensed master plumber• What happens during a gas piping inspection• How and when to file certification with the NYC Department of Buildings• How to plan ahead for future inspection cycles“Compliance doesn’t have to be complicated,” Bill added. “When inspections, documentation, and filing are handled correctly, the process is straightforward. We created this checklist to give building owners clarity and peace of mind before violations show up in the mailbox.”With more than 20 years of experience serving Brooklyn, A Good Plumber specializes in Local Law 152 inspections, gas safety inspections, and gas system compliance. The company’s licensed and insured team manages the full process, from inspection through certification filing, helping property owners reduce risk and remain compliant. A Good Plumber can also restart your gas if it gets shut off (only licensed plumbers can do this).As enforcement activity continues to increase across New York City, A Good Plumber encourages building owners not to wait until deadlines approach or penalties are issued.“Proactive planning makes all the difference,” Bill said. “Our message is simple: know your obligations, schedule early, and work with professionals who understand NYC compliance.”The Local Law 152 Compliance Checklist is available for free download About A Good PlumberA Good Plumber is a family-owned plumbing company proudly serving Brooklyn, NY, for over 20 years. Known for dependable service, technical expertise, and regulatory knowledge, the company provides residential and commercial plumbing services, including Local Law 152 inspections, gas piping inspections, repairs, and compliance support. A Good Plumber is committed to helping Brooklyn building owners protect their properties and tenants through education and expert service.To download the free Local Law 152 Compliance Checklist or schedule an inspection, visit www.agoodplumber.com or call (929) 223-7595.

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