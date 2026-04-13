Fish and Game seeks information on two elk illegally killed in Farragut State Park

Idaho Fish and Game is seeking information related to the illegal killing of two elk at Farragut State Park.

On April 12, Fish and Game conservation officers received a report of a dead cow elk and a bull elk calf within the park. The animals were located less than a half mile from the visitor center near State Highway 54.

Following an investigation, officers determined both elk had been shot and portions of each animal had been removed.

Given the high level of use in that area, it is believed the elk were killed during late evening or early morning hours, likely under the cover of darkness.

There are currently no open elk seasons, and elk hunting is not allowed within Farragut State Park.

These types of crimes are violations of Idaho law and losses of valuable public resources. Elk are iconic big game gems in Idaho, and illegal harvest undermines management efforts that sustain healthy herds.