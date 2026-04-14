IKR Targets 10 Major North American Cities and Launches Dream Pool

IKR is evolving from an event brand into a platform built on talent data, content assets, and long-term opportunity matching.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- International Kids Runway (IKR) announced that it is accelerating its expansion across North America and expects to cover 10 major North American cities this year. At the same time, the company has officially launched Dream Pool , its long-term opportunity platform, marking IKR’s evolution from a children’s fashion event brand into a platform-driven business built around city expansion, digital asset accumulation, long-term user retention, and opportunity matching.Over the past year, IKR has continued validating its model across multiple cities while strengthening its ability to connect live events, brands, designers, family users, and post-event opportunities. With Dream Pool now officially launched, IKR is entering a new phase of growth: using offline events as the entry point, digital assets as the core long-term value driver, and retention plus opportunity matching as key extensions of its business model.The company expects to cover 10 major North American cities this year, further expanding its presence in core family-consumption markets. For IKR, entering a new city does not simply mean adding another event. Each city becomes a new localized market entry point, a new family user base, a new layer of kids talent profiles, and a new set of designer and brand relationships.Based on this model, IKR expects its event business to continue doubling in scale. This growth is driven not only by increased event revenue, but also by a repeatable cross-city operating model, improving customer acquisition efficiency, stronger brand recognition, and higher conversion capability within each market.The launch of Dream Pool represents a critical upgrade to IKR’s long-term strategy. Traditional event-based businesses often struggle with retention after the event ends, as user value is concentrated around the day of the show. Dream Pool was built to solve that problem by keeping children and families connected to the IKR ecosystem after the runway experience and providing ongoing access to opportunities such as brand shoots, advertising campaigns, film and television projects, and commercial collaborations.For families, participating in IKR is no longer just a one-time runway experience. It becomes the beginning of a longer-term development path. For IKR, Dream Pool creates stronger retention, a clearer recurring-service structure, and higher long-term customer value.A key part of IKR’s platform model is that each event generates more than immediate revenue. It also produces reusable digital assets that can increase in value over time. These include children’s talent profiles, runway and lookbook imagery, backstage and event video, family user data, and brand collaboration records. As Dream Pool expands, these assets also begin to support stronger opportunity matching, helping connect the right child with the right type of project or brand opportunity.IKR believes this is one of the key reasons it is building something fundamentally different from a traditional event company. Its long-term defensibility comes not from hosting a single show, but from the system behind it: a repeatable city-expansion playbook, trusted family relationships, growing designer and brand networks, proprietary content libraries, and an expanding base of talent and user data.Looking ahead, IKR will continue expanding across major North American cities, deepen its presence in core markets, grow its library of talent profiles, content assets, and family users, and further strengthen Dream Pool’s role as a long-term opportunity platform. The company’s goal is to evolve from a high-growth event brand into a durable platform business with lasting strategic value in the kids fashion industry.About IKRInternational Kids Runway (IKR) is a North America-focused kids fashion platform dedicated to helping children gain more opportunities for self-expression, visibility, and long-term growth through high-quality live events, brand showcases, content creation, and ongoing opportunity connections.

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